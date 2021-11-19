Cal vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cal vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The California Golden Bears (1-2) take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Cal vs. Southern Utah

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Haas Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cal vs. Southern Utah

    • Last year, the Golden Bears put up only 4.1 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Thunderbirds gave up (69.5).
    • The Thunderbirds scored an average of 84.2 points per game last year, 15.0 more points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears gave up.
    • Last season, the Golden Bears had a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Thunderbirds' opponents knocked down.
    • The Thunderbirds shot at a 47.4% clip from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears averaged.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Matt Bradley averaged 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season.
    • Andre Kelly pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Joel Brown averaged 3.1 assists per contest.
    • Ryan Betley made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Brown averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Kelly compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.

    Southern Utah Players to Watch

    • Tevian Jones averaged 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game last season.
    • Maizen Fausett pulled down 6.6 rebounds per game, while John Knight III averaged 4.4 assists per contest.
    • Jones hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Knight was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest.

    Cal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UCSD

    L 80-67

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UNLV

    L 55-52

    Away

    11/15/2021

    San Diego

    W 75-70

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Southern Utah

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Idaho State

    -

    Home

    Southern Utah Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Bethesda (CA)

    W 116-74

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Dixie State

    L 83-76

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    L 70-51

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Yale

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Eastern Washington

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Idaho

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Utah Valley

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Saint Katherine

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Southern Utah at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cal Golden Bears
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Utah at Cal in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Detroit Red Wings
    NHL

    How to Watch Red Wings at Golden Knights

    3 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch BYU at Pacific in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch San Francisco at Pepperdine in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Southern Utah vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over NJIT Highlanders forward Miles Coleman (5) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over NJIT Highlanders forward Miles Coleman (5) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rutgers vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    43 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy