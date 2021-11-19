Cal vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Cal vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (1-2) take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Cal vs. Southern Utah
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cal vs. Southern Utah
- Last year, the Golden Bears put up only 4.1 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Thunderbirds gave up (69.5).
- The Thunderbirds scored an average of 84.2 points per game last year, 15.0 more points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears gave up.
- Last season, the Golden Bears had a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Thunderbirds' opponents knocked down.
- The Thunderbirds shot at a 47.4% clip from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears averaged.
Cal Players to Watch
- Matt Bradley averaged 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season.
- Andre Kelly pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Joel Brown averaged 3.1 assists per contest.
- Ryan Betley made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Brown averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Kelly compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.
Southern Utah Players to Watch
- Tevian Jones averaged 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game last season.
- Maizen Fausett pulled down 6.6 rebounds per game, while John Knight III averaged 4.4 assists per contest.
- Jones hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Knight was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest.
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UCSD
L 80-67
Home
11/13/2021
UNLV
L 55-52
Away
11/15/2021
San Diego
W 75-70
Home
11/18/2021
Southern Utah
-
Home
11/22/2021
Florida
-
Away
11/28/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
12/2/2021
Oregon State
-
Home
12/5/2021
Utah
-
Away
12/8/2021
Idaho State
-
Home
Southern Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Bethesda (CA)
W 116-74
Home
11/12/2021
Dixie State
L 83-76
Away
11/15/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 70-51
Away
11/18/2021
Cal
-
Away
11/23/2021
Yale
-
Away
12/2/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Away
12/4/2021
Idaho
-
Away
12/8/2021
Utah Valley
-
Home
12/11/2021
Saint Katherine
-
Home
