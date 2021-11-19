Cal vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (1-2) take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Southern Utah

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arena: Haas Pavilion

Key Stats for Cal vs. Southern Utah

Last year, the Golden Bears put up only 4.1 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Thunderbirds gave up (69.5).

The Thunderbirds scored an average of 84.2 points per game last year, 15.0 more points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears gave up.

Last season, the Golden Bears had a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Thunderbirds' opponents knocked down.

The Thunderbirds shot at a 47.4% clip from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears averaged.

Cal Players to Watch

Matt Bradley averaged 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season.

Andre Kelly pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Joel Brown averaged 3.1 assists per contest.

Ryan Betley made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.

Brown averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Kelly compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.

Southern Utah Players to Watch

Tevian Jones averaged 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game last season.

Maizen Fausett pulled down 6.6 rebounds per game, while John Knight III averaged 4.4 assists per contest.

Jones hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Knight was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest.

Cal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 UCSD L 80-67 Home 11/13/2021 UNLV L 55-52 Away 11/15/2021 San Diego W 75-70 Home 11/18/2021 Southern Utah - Home 11/22/2021 Florida - Away 11/28/2021 Fresno State - Home 12/2/2021 Oregon State - Home 12/5/2021 Utah - Away 12/8/2021 Idaho State - Home

Southern Utah Schedule