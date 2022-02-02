Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal at Stanford in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pac-12 rivals hook up on Tuesday night when Cal visits Stanford.

Cal dropped its seventh straight game on Saturday when it lost 79-72 to USC. The Golden Bears stayed close with the Trojans the whole game but still went home with the close loss.

How to Watch Cal at Stanford in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream the Cal at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cal is now just 2-8 in the Pac-12 and 9-12 overall and hasn't won since beating Arizona State on Jan. 2. That win got the Sun Devils to 9-5, but they haven't been in the win column since then.

Tuesday night they hope a trip to rival Stanford can get them that elusive win and send the Cardinal home with its second straight loss.

Stanford was coming off two straight wins that included a second victory against USC this year when it played UCLA on Saturday. Unfortunately, it couldn't keep up with the Bruins in a 66-43 loss.

The loss dropped the Cardinal to 5-4 in the Pac-12 and 12-7 overall. Stanford has played well in the Pac-12 this year, but is still looking for more consistency. 

Tuesday starts a string of very winnable games for the Cardinal, but they need to take advantage of it starting with the game against Cal.

