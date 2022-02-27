Feb 10, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Spencer Jones (14) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks guard De'Vion Harmon (5) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (11-17, 4-13 Pac-12) will look to end a seven-game home losing streak when they square off against the Stanford Cardinal (15-12, 8-9 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Stanford

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

8:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Key Stats for Cal vs. Stanford

The Cardinal record 67.0 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 66.0 the Golden Bears allow.

The Golden Bears score just 4.0 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Cardinal give up to opponents (68.3).

The Cardinal make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

The Golden Bears' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents.

Stanford Players to Watch

The Cardinal leader in points and rebounds is Ingram Harrison, who scores 11.0 points and pulls down 6.6 boards per game.

Michael O'Connell leads Stanford in assists, averaging 3.6 per game while also scoring 7.1 points per contest.

Spencer Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinal, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

O'Connell is Stanford's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Jones leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

Jordan Shepherd racks up 14.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Golden Bears.

Cal's leader in rebounds is Andre Kelly with 8.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Joel Brown with 3.2 per game.

Grant Anticevich is consistent from deep and leads the Golden Bears with 1.4 made threes per game.

Shepherd (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cal while Kelly (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 UCLA L 79-70 Home 2/10/2022 Oregon L 68-60 Away 2/12/2022 Oregon State W 76-65 Away 2/17/2022 Utah L 60-56 Home 2/19/2022 Colorado L 70-53 Home 2/26/2022 Cal - Away 3/3/2022 Arizona - Away 3/5/2022 Arizona State - Away

Cal Schedule