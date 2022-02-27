How to Watch Cal vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (11-17, 4-13 Pac-12) will look to end a seven-game home losing streak when they square off against the Stanford Cardinal (15-12, 8-9 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Cal vs. Stanford
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
Key Stats for Cal vs. Stanford
- The Cardinal record 67.0 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 66.0 the Golden Bears allow.
- The Golden Bears score just 4.0 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Cardinal give up to opponents (68.3).
- The Cardinal make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- The Golden Bears' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents.
Stanford Players to Watch
- The Cardinal leader in points and rebounds is Ingram Harrison, who scores 11.0 points and pulls down 6.6 boards per game.
- Michael O'Connell leads Stanford in assists, averaging 3.6 per game while also scoring 7.1 points per contest.
- Spencer Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinal, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
- O'Connell is Stanford's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Jones leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Cal Players to Watch
- Jordan Shepherd racks up 14.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Golden Bears.
- Cal's leader in rebounds is Andre Kelly with 8.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Joel Brown with 3.2 per game.
- Grant Anticevich is consistent from deep and leads the Golden Bears with 1.4 made threes per game.
- Shepherd (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cal while Kelly (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
UCLA
L 79-70
Home
2/10/2022
Oregon
L 68-60
Away
2/12/2022
Oregon State
W 76-65
Away
2/17/2022
Utah
L 60-56
Home
2/19/2022
Colorado
L 70-53
Home
2/26/2022
Cal
-
Away
3/3/2022
Arizona
-
Away
3/5/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Washington State
L 68-64
Home
2/9/2022
Oregon State
W 63-61
Away
2/12/2022
Oregon
W 78-64
Away
2/17/2022
Colorado
L 70-62
Home
2/19/2022
Utah
L 60-58
Home
2/26/2022
Stanford
-
Home
3/3/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
3/5/2022
Arizona
-
Away
