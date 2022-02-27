Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 10, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Spencer Jones (14) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks guard De'Vion Harmon (5) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (11-17, 4-13 Pac-12) will look to end a seven-game home losing streak when they square off against the Stanford Cardinal (15-12, 8-9 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Stanford

Key Stats for Cal vs. Stanford

  • The Cardinal record 67.0 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 66.0 the Golden Bears allow.
  • The Golden Bears score just 4.0 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Cardinal give up to opponents (68.3).
  • The Cardinal make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • The Golden Bears' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents.

Stanford Players to Watch

  • The Cardinal leader in points and rebounds is Ingram Harrison, who scores 11.0 points and pulls down 6.6 boards per game.
  • Michael O'Connell leads Stanford in assists, averaging 3.6 per game while also scoring 7.1 points per contest.
  • Spencer Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinal, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
  • O'Connell is Stanford's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Jones leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

  • Jordan Shepherd racks up 14.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Golden Bears.
  • Cal's leader in rebounds is Andre Kelly with 8.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Joel Brown with 3.2 per game.
  • Grant Anticevich is consistent from deep and leads the Golden Bears with 1.4 made threes per game.
  • Shepherd (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cal while Kelly (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Stanford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

UCLA

L 79-70

Home

2/10/2022

Oregon

L 68-60

Away

2/12/2022

Oregon State

W 76-65

Away

2/17/2022

Utah

L 60-56

Home

2/19/2022

Colorado

L 70-53

Home

2/26/2022

Cal

-

Away

3/3/2022

Arizona

-

Away

3/5/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

Cal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Washington State

L 68-64

Home

2/9/2022

Oregon State

W 63-61

Away

2/12/2022

Oregon

W 78-64

Away

2/17/2022

Colorado

L 70-62

Home

2/19/2022

Utah

L 60-58

Home

2/26/2022

Stanford

-

Home

3/3/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

3/5/2022

Arizona

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Stanford at California

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

