Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

How to Watch Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (9-10, 2-6 Pac-12) aim to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 7 UCLA Bruins (15-2, 6-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Cal
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-15.5
130 points
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Cal
- The 74.1 points per game the Bruins record are 9.6 more points than the Golden Bears allow (64.5).
- The Golden Bears put up an average of 64.9 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 61.8 the Bruins allow.
- This season, the Bruins have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have hit.
- The Golden Bears are shooting 43.6% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 41.3% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang puts up 18.1 points and 1.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.9 rebounds, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jules Bernard is averaging 13.1 points, 2.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. is putting up 11.9 points, 2.0 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
- Tyger Campbell averages a team-high 4.2 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.4 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Myles Johnson is tops on the Bruins at 5.3 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.6 assists and 4.6 points.
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly paces the Golden Bears in rebounding (8.6 per game), and produces 13.9 points and 0.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jordan Shepherd is the Golden Bears' top scorer (14.7 points per game), and he averages 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
- Grant Anticevich is posting 11.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Joel Brown leads the Golden Bears in assists (3.2 per game), and posts 5.0 points and 3.7 rebounds. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Golden Bears get 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Jalen Celestine.
How To Watch
California at UCLA
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)