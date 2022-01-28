Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

How to Watch Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Cody Riley (2) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) celebrate the victory against the Arizona Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-10, 2-6 Pac-12) aim to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 7 UCLA Bruins (15-2, 6-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Cal

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -15.5 130 points

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Cal

The 74.1 points per game the Bruins record are 9.6 more points than the Golden Bears allow (64.5).

The Golden Bears put up an average of 64.9 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 61.8 the Bruins allow.

This season, the Bruins have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have hit.

The Golden Bears are shooting 43.6% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 41.3% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang puts up 18.1 points and 1.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.9 rebounds, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Jules Bernard is averaging 13.1 points, 2.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is putting up 11.9 points, 2.0 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Tyger Campbell averages a team-high 4.2 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.4 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Myles Johnson is tops on the Bruins at 5.3 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.6 assists and 4.6 points.

Cal Players to Watch