Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

How to Watch Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Cody Riley (2) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) celebrate the victory against the Arizona Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-10, 2-6 Pac-12) aim to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 7 UCLA Bruins (15-2, 6-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Cal

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Pauley Pavilion
  Arena: Pauley Pavilion

UCLA vs Cal Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UCLA

-15.5

130 points

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Cal

  • The 74.1 points per game the Bruins record are 9.6 more points than the Golden Bears allow (64.5).
  • The Golden Bears put up an average of 64.9 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 61.8 the Bruins allow.
  • This season, the Bruins have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have hit.
  • The Golden Bears are shooting 43.6% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 41.3% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Johnny Juzang puts up 18.1 points and 1.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.9 rebounds, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jules Bernard is averaging 13.1 points, 2.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Jaime Jaquez Jr. is putting up 11.9 points, 2.0 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
  • Tyger Campbell averages a team-high 4.2 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.4 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Myles Johnson is tops on the Bruins at 5.3 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.6 assists and 4.6 points.

Cal Players to Watch

  • Andre Kelly paces the Golden Bears in rebounding (8.6 per game), and produces 13.9 points and 0.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Jordan Shepherd is the Golden Bears' top scorer (14.7 points per game), and he averages 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
  • Grant Anticevich is posting 11.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
  • Joel Brown leads the Golden Bears in assists (3.2 per game), and posts 5.0 points and 3.7 rebounds. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Golden Bears get 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Jalen Celestine.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

California at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) and guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jules Bernard (1) react during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
