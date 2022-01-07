Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 UCLA Bruins (9-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they hit the road to play the California Golden Bears (9-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Key Stats for Cal vs. UCLA

The Golden Bears put up 7.9 more points per game (66.9) than the Bruins give up (59.0).

The Bruins score an average of 73.2 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 61.6 the Golden Bears give up to opponents.

The Golden Bears are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Bruins allow to opponents.

The Bruins' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have given up to their opponents (39.1%).

Cal Players to Watch

The Golden Bears leader in points and rebounds is Andre Kelly, who scores 14.6 points and pulls down 8.6 boards per game.

Joel Brown is Cal's best passer, dishing out 3.1 assists per game while scoring 6.1 PPG.

Grant Anticevich makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.

Jordan Shepherd and Kelly lead Cal on the defensive end, with Shepherd leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Kelly in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang is the top scorer for the Bruins with 16.6 points per game. He also tacks on 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his stats.

Myles Johnson has a stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 5.7 points and 1.0 assist per game for UCLA to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyger Campbell has the top spot for assists with 4.2 per game, adding 12.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per outing.

Campbell is the top shooter from deep for the Bruins, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

UCLA's leader in steals is Jaime Jaquez Jr. (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Johnson (1.8 per game).

Cal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Santa Clara W 72-60 Home 12/19/2021 Dartmouth W 61-55 Home 12/22/2021 Pacific (CA) W 73-53 Home 1/2/2022 Arizona State W 74-50 Home 1/6/2022 USC L 77-63 Home 1/8/2022 UCLA - Home 1/12/2022 Washington - Away 1/15/2022 Washington State - Away 1/23/2022 Arizona - Home 1/27/2022 UCLA - Away 1/29/2022 USC - Away

UCLA Schedule