How to Watch Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 5 UCLA Bruins (9-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they hit the road to play the California Golden Bears (9-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Cal vs. UCLA
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
Key Stats for Cal vs. UCLA
- The Golden Bears put up 7.9 more points per game (66.9) than the Bruins give up (59.0).
- The Bruins score an average of 73.2 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 61.6 the Golden Bears give up to opponents.
- The Golden Bears are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Bruins allow to opponents.
- The Bruins' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have given up to their opponents (39.1%).
Cal Players to Watch
- The Golden Bears leader in points and rebounds is Andre Kelly, who scores 14.6 points and pulls down 8.6 boards per game.
- Joel Brown is Cal's best passer, dishing out 3.1 assists per game while scoring 6.1 PPG.
- Grant Anticevich makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
- Jordan Shepherd and Kelly lead Cal on the defensive end, with Shepherd leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Kelly in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang is the top scorer for the Bruins with 16.6 points per game. He also tacks on 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his stats.
- Myles Johnson has a stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 5.7 points and 1.0 assist per game for UCLA to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyger Campbell has the top spot for assists with 4.2 per game, adding 12.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per outing.
- Campbell is the top shooter from deep for the Bruins, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- UCLA's leader in steals is Jaime Jaquez Jr. (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Johnson (1.8 per game).
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Santa Clara
W 72-60
Home
12/19/2021
Dartmouth
W 61-55
Home
12/22/2021
Pacific (CA)
W 73-53
Home
1/2/2022
Arizona State
W 74-50
Home
1/6/2022
USC
L 77-63
Home
1/8/2022
UCLA
-
Home
1/12/2022
Washington
-
Away
1/15/2022
Washington State
-
Away
1/23/2022
Arizona
-
Home
1/27/2022
UCLA
-
Away
1/29/2022
USC
-
Away
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
UNLV
W 73-51
Away
12/1/2021
Colorado
W 73-61
Home
12/5/2021
Washington
W 2-0
Away
12/11/2021
Marquette
W 67-56
Away
1/6/2022
Long Beach State
W 96-78
Home
1/8/2022
Cal
-
Away
1/13/2022
Oregon
-
Home
1/15/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
1/20/2022
Utah
-
Away
1/22/2022
Colorado
-
Away
1/27/2022
Cal
-
Home