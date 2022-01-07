Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 UCLA Bruins (9-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they hit the road to play the California Golden Bears (9-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. UCLA

Key Stats for Cal vs. UCLA

  • The Golden Bears put up 7.9 more points per game (66.9) than the Bruins give up (59.0).
  • The Bruins score an average of 73.2 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 61.6 the Golden Bears give up to opponents.
  • The Golden Bears are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Bruins allow to opponents.
  • The Bruins' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have given up to their opponents (39.1%).

Cal Players to Watch

  • The Golden Bears leader in points and rebounds is Andre Kelly, who scores 14.6 points and pulls down 8.6 boards per game.
  • Joel Brown is Cal's best passer, dishing out 3.1 assists per game while scoring 6.1 PPG.
  • Grant Anticevich makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
  • Jordan Shepherd and Kelly lead Cal on the defensive end, with Shepherd leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Kelly in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Johnny Juzang is the top scorer for the Bruins with 16.6 points per game. He also tacks on 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his stats.
  • Myles Johnson has a stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 5.7 points and 1.0 assist per game for UCLA to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyger Campbell has the top spot for assists with 4.2 per game, adding 12.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per outing.
  • Campbell is the top shooter from deep for the Bruins, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • UCLA's leader in steals is Jaime Jaquez Jr. (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Johnson (1.8 per game).

Cal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Santa Clara

W 72-60

Home

12/19/2021

Dartmouth

W 61-55

Home

12/22/2021

Pacific (CA)

W 73-53

Home

1/2/2022

Arizona State

W 74-50

Home

1/6/2022

USC

L 77-63

Home

1/8/2022

UCLA

-

Home

1/12/2022

Washington

-

Away

1/15/2022

Washington State

-

Away

1/23/2022

Arizona

-

Home

1/27/2022

UCLA

-

Away

1/29/2022

USC

-

Away

UCLA Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/27/2021

UNLV

W 73-51

Away

12/1/2021

Colorado

W 73-61

Home

12/5/2021

Washington

W 2-0

Away

12/11/2021

Marquette

W 67-56

Away

1/6/2022

Long Beach State

W 96-78

Home

1/8/2022

Cal

-

Away

1/13/2022

Oregon

-

Home

1/15/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

1/20/2022

Utah

-

Away

1/22/2022

Colorado

-

Away

1/27/2022

Cal

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

UCLA at California

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

