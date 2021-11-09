Publish date:
How to Watch Cal vs. UCSD: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UCSD Tritons (0-0) take on the California Golden Bears (0-0) at Haas Pavilion on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game starts at 5:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
Key Stats for Cal vs. UCSD
- Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Golden Bears put up were 6.7 fewer points than the Tritons gave up (72.1).
- The Tritons put up an average of 71.4 points per game last year, only 2.2 more points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.
- The Golden Bears made 43.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Tritons allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- The Tritons' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears gave up to their opponents (46.4%).
Cal Players to Watch
- Matt Bradley averaged 14.6 points per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season.
- Andre Kelly pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Joel Brown notched 3.1 assists per contest.
- Ryan Betley knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Brown averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Kelly compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.
UCSD Players to Watch
- Toni Rocak scored 12.8 points and pulled down 5.3 rebounds per game last season.
- Mikey Howell averaged 6.0 assists per game while also scoring 6.9 points per contest.
- Gabe Hadley knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
- Howell averaged 1.9 takeaways per game, while Rocak compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UCSD
-
Home
11/13/2021
UNLV
-
Away
11/15/2021
San Diego
-
Home
11/18/2021
Southern Utah
-
Home
11/22/2021
Florida
-
Away
11/28/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
UCSD Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Cal
-
Away
11/13/2021
George Washington
-
Home
11/16/2021
San Diego Christian
-
Home
11/20/2021
Sacramento State
-
Away
11/24/2021
Montana
-
Away
11/25/2021
Southern Miss
-
Away
