    • November 9, 2021
    How to Watch Cal vs. UCSD: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The UCSD Tritons (0-0) take on the California Golden Bears (0-0) at Haas Pavilion on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game starts at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Cal vs. UCSD

    Key Stats for Cal vs. UCSD

    • Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Golden Bears put up were 6.7 fewer points than the Tritons gave up (72.1).
    • The Tritons put up an average of 71.4 points per game last year, only 2.2 more points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.
    • The Golden Bears made 43.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Tritons allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
    • The Tritons' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears gave up to their opponents (46.4%).

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Matt Bradley averaged 14.6 points per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season.
    • Andre Kelly pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Joel Brown notched 3.1 assists per contest.
    • Ryan Betley knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Brown averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Kelly compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.

    UCSD Players to Watch

    • Toni Rocak scored 12.8 points and pulled down 5.3 rebounds per game last season.
    • Mikey Howell averaged 6.0 assists per game while also scoring 6.9 points per contest.
    • Gabe Hadley knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Howell averaged 1.9 takeaways per game, while Rocak compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.

    Cal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UCSD

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    San Diego

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Southern Utah

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    UCSD Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    George Washington

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    San Diego Christian

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Montana

    -

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Southern Miss

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    UC San Diego at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

