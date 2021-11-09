Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The UCSD Tritons (0-0) take on the California Golden Bears (0-0) at Haas Pavilion on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game starts at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. UCSD

Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Key Stats for Cal vs. UCSD

Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Golden Bears put up were 6.7 fewer points than the Tritons gave up (72.1).

The Tritons put up an average of 71.4 points per game last year, only 2.2 more points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.

The Golden Bears made 43.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Tritons allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

The Tritons' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears gave up to their opponents (46.4%).

Cal Players to Watch

Matt Bradley averaged 14.6 points per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season.

Andre Kelly pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Joel Brown notched 3.1 assists per contest.

Ryan Betley knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.

Brown averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Kelly compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.

UCSD Players to Watch

Toni Rocak scored 12.8 points and pulled down 5.3 rebounds per game last season.

Mikey Howell averaged 6.0 assists per game while also scoring 6.9 points per contest.

Gabe Hadley knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.

Howell averaged 1.9 takeaways per game, while Rocak compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.

Cal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 UCSD - Home 11/13/2021 UNLV - Away 11/15/2021 San Diego - Home 11/18/2021 Southern Utah - Home 11/22/2021 Florida - Away 11/28/2021 Fresno State - Home

UCSD Schedule