How to Watch Cal vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (0-0) play the UNLV Rebels (0-0) at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UNLV vs. Cal
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UNLV
-6.5
132.5 points
Key Stats for UNLV vs. Cal
- Last year, the 69.4 points per game the Rebels put up were just 0.2 more points than the Golden Bears allowed (69.2).
- The Golden Bears put up only 2.1 fewer points per game last year (65.4) than the Rebels gave up (67.5).
- The Rebels made 44.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- The Golden Bears' 43% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
UNLV Players to Watch
- Cheikh Mbacke Diong was tops on the Rebels at 7.3 rebounds per game last season, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 9 points.
- David Jenkins Jr. averaged 14.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Caleb Grill put up 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season, shooting 39.6% from the field and 34.2% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Moses Wood put up 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 36.6% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Cal Players to Watch
- Matt Bradley put up 14.6 points per game last season to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
- Andre Kelly pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Joel Brown averaged 3.1 assists per contest.
- Ryan Betley hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Brown and Kelly were defensive standouts last season, with Brown averaging 1.4 steals per game and Kelly collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
13
2021
California at UNLV
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
8:00
PM/EST
