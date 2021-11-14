Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cal vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 7, 2021; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) tries to shoot the ball as UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends in the second half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY NETWORK

    Jan 7, 2021; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) tries to shoot the ball as UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends in the second half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY NETWORK

    The California Golden Bears (0-0) play the UNLV Rebels (0-0) at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UNLV vs. Cal

    UNLV vs Cal Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    UNLV

    -6.5

    132.5 points

    Key Stats for UNLV vs. Cal

    • Last year, the 69.4 points per game the Rebels put up were just 0.2 more points than the Golden Bears allowed (69.2).
    • The Golden Bears put up only 2.1 fewer points per game last year (65.4) than the Rebels gave up (67.5).
    • The Rebels made 44.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
    • The Golden Bears' 43% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

    UNLV Players to Watch

    • Cheikh Mbacke Diong was tops on the Rebels at 7.3 rebounds per game last season, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 9 points.
    • David Jenkins Jr. averaged 14.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Caleb Grill put up 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season, shooting 39.6% from the field and 34.2% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Moses Wood put up 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 36.6% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Matt Bradley put up 14.6 points per game last season to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
    • Andre Kelly pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Joel Brown averaged 3.1 assists per contest.
    • Ryan Betley hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Brown and Kelly were defensive standouts last season, with Brown averaging 1.4 steals per game and Kelly collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    California at UNLV

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_10626011
    Boxing

    How to Watch David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis

    1 minute ago
    HS Football Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Portland State at Sacramento State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) is defended by cornerback Dontae Manning (8) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Colorado at UCLA

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) scores a touchdown past Oregon State Beavers defensive back Alex Austin (5) in overtime at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (14) celebrates with center Steve Avila (79) after the victory against the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    TCU vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) fight for possession during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Portland State Vikings quarterback Davis Alexander (6) is sacked by Washington State Cougars defensive end Quinn Roff (20) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 44-24. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Portland State vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots in the second half against the Buffalo Bulls at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) throws the ball while hurried by Utah Utes linebacker Jonah Elliss (83) in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    UCLA vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy