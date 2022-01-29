Cal vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-11, 2-7 Pac-12) hope to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the No. 15 USC Trojans (17-3, 7-3 Pac-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Galen Center.

How to Watch USC vs. Cal

Key Stats for USC vs. Cal

  • The Trojans put up 74.3 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 65.3 the Golden Bears allow.
  • The Golden Bears' 64.6 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 63.1 the Trojans allow.
  • The Trojans make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • The Golden Bears' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).

USC Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Mobley is tops on his squad in points (14.4), rebounds (8.7) and assists (3.4) per game, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 41.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Drew Peterson is putting up 11.6 points, 3.1 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.
  • Chevez Goodwin posts 12.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Boogie Ellis averages 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Agbonkpolo is averaging 8.2 points, 0.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

  • Andre Kelly is putting up a team-high 8.6 rebounds per game. And he is producing 13.5 points and 0.8 assists, making 60.1% of his shots from the field.
  • Jordan Shepherd is averaging a team-high 14.4 points per game. And he is delivering 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 37.8% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
  • Grant Anticevich is putting up 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.
  • Joel Brown tops the Golden Bears in assists (3.2 per game), and puts up 5.1 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Jalen Celestine gets the Golden Bears 5.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

California at USC

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

