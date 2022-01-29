Cal vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Cal vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (9-11, 2-7 Pac-12) hope to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the No. 15 USC Trojans (17-3, 7-3 Pac-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Galen Center.
How to Watch USC vs. Cal
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Galen Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for USC vs. Cal
- The Trojans put up 74.3 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 65.3 the Golden Bears allow.
- The Golden Bears' 64.6 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 63.1 the Trojans allow.
- The Trojans make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- The Golden Bears' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).
USC Players to Watch
- Isaiah Mobley is tops on his squad in points (14.4), rebounds (8.7) and assists (3.4) per game, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 41.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Drew Peterson is putting up 11.6 points, 3.1 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.
- Chevez Goodwin posts 12.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Boogie Ellis averages 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Agbonkpolo is averaging 8.2 points, 0.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly is putting up a team-high 8.6 rebounds per game. And he is producing 13.5 points and 0.8 assists, making 60.1% of his shots from the field.
- Jordan Shepherd is averaging a team-high 14.4 points per game. And he is delivering 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 37.8% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
- Grant Anticevich is putting up 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- Joel Brown tops the Golden Bears in assists (3.2 per game), and puts up 5.1 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jalen Celestine gets the Golden Bears 5.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
