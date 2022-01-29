Cal vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Cal vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-11, 2-7 Pac-12) hope to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the No. 15 USC Trojans (17-3, 7-3 Pac-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Galen Center.

How to Watch USC vs. Cal

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Galen Center

Galen Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for USC vs. Cal

The Trojans put up 74.3 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 65.3 the Golden Bears allow.

The Golden Bears' 64.6 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 63.1 the Trojans allow.

The Trojans make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

The Golden Bears' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).

USC Players to Watch

Isaiah Mobley is tops on his squad in points (14.4), rebounds (8.7) and assists (3.4) per game, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 41.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Drew Peterson is putting up 11.6 points, 3.1 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Chevez Goodwin posts 12.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Boogie Ellis averages 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Agbonkpolo is averaging 8.2 points, 0.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Cal Players to Watch