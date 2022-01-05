Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Cal vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Max Agbonpolo (23) and forward Isaiah Mobley (3) celebrate after the game against the UC Irvine Anteaters at Galen Center. USC defeated UCI 66-61. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The California Golden Bears (9-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the No. 7 USC Trojans (12-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The Trojans have won 12 games in a row.

    How to Watch Cal vs. USC

    • Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Haas Pavilion
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cal vs. USC

    • The Golden Bears record 66.9 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 60.7 the Trojans give up.
    • The Trojans average 14.3 more points per game (75.9) than the Golden Bears allow their opponents to score (61.6).
    • This season, the Golden Bears have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.5% higher than the 35.2% of shots the Trojans' opponents have made.
    • The Trojans are shooting 48.8% from the field, 9.7% higher than the 39.1% the Golden Bears' opponents have shot this season.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Andre Kelly leads the Golden Bears in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
    • Joel Brown is Cal's best passer, distributing 3.1 assists per game while scoring 6.1 PPG.
    • Grant Anticevich leads the Golden Bears in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Jordan Shepherd is Cal's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Kelly leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

    USC Players to Watch

    • The Trojans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Isaiah Mobley with 15.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
    • USC's assist leader is Drew Peterson with 3.7 per game. He also scores 10.6 points per game and tacks on 5.7 rebounds per game.
    • Mobley is consistent from three-point range and leads the Trojans with 1.7 made threes per game.
    • USC's leader in steals is Boogie Ellis (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Joshua Morgan (1.2 per game).

    Cal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Idaho State

    W 72-46

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Santa Clara

    W 72-60

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Dartmouth

    W 61-55

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    W 73-53

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Arizona State

    W 74-50

    Home

    1/6/2022

    USC

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Washington

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    1/23/2022

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    1/27/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    USC Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Washington State

    W 63-61

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    W 80-68

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Long Beach State

    W 73-62

    Home

    12/15/2021

    UC Irvine

    W 66-61

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 67-53

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Cal

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Oregon

    -

    Home

    1/20/2022

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Utah

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    USC at California

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

