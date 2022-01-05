How to Watch Cal vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (9-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the No. 7 USC Trojans (12-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The Trojans have won 12 games in a row.
How to Watch Cal vs. USC
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
Key Stats for Cal vs. USC
- The Golden Bears record 66.9 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 60.7 the Trojans give up.
- The Trojans average 14.3 more points per game (75.9) than the Golden Bears allow their opponents to score (61.6).
- This season, the Golden Bears have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.5% higher than the 35.2% of shots the Trojans' opponents have made.
- The Trojans are shooting 48.8% from the field, 9.7% higher than the 39.1% the Golden Bears' opponents have shot this season.
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly leads the Golden Bears in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
- Joel Brown is Cal's best passer, distributing 3.1 assists per game while scoring 6.1 PPG.
- Grant Anticevich leads the Golden Bears in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jordan Shepherd is Cal's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Kelly leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
USC Players to Watch
- The Trojans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Isaiah Mobley with 15.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
- USC's assist leader is Drew Peterson with 3.7 per game. He also scores 10.6 points per game and tacks on 5.7 rebounds per game.
- Mobley is consistent from three-point range and leads the Trojans with 1.7 made threes per game.
- USC's leader in steals is Boogie Ellis (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Joshua Morgan (1.2 per game).
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Idaho State
W 72-46
Home
12/11/2021
Santa Clara
W 72-60
Home
12/19/2021
Dartmouth
W 61-55
Home
12/22/2021
Pacific (CA)
W 73-53
Home
1/2/2022
Arizona State
W 74-50
Home
1/6/2022
USC
-
Home
1/8/2022
UCLA
-
Home
1/12/2022
Washington
-
Away
1/15/2022
Washington State
-
Away
1/23/2022
Arizona
-
Home
1/27/2022
UCLA
-
Away
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Washington State
W 63-61
Away
12/7/2021
Eastern Kentucky
W 80-68
Home
12/12/2021
Long Beach State
W 73-62
Home
12/15/2021
UC Irvine
W 66-61
Home
12/18/2021
Georgia Tech
W 67-53
Away
1/6/2022
Cal
-
Away
1/8/2022
Stanford
-
Away
1/13/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Oregon
-
Home
1/20/2022
Colorado
-
Away
1/22/2022
Utah
-
Away