Dec 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Max Agbonpolo (23) and forward Isaiah Mobley (3) celebrate after the game against the UC Irvine Anteaters at Galen Center. USC defeated UCI 66-61. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the No. 7 USC Trojans (12-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The Trojans have won 12 games in a row.

How to Watch Cal vs. USC

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cal vs. USC

The Golden Bears record 66.9 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 60.7 the Trojans give up.

The Trojans average 14.3 more points per game (75.9) than the Golden Bears allow their opponents to score (61.6).

This season, the Golden Bears have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.5% higher than the 35.2% of shots the Trojans' opponents have made.

The Trojans are shooting 48.8% from the field, 9.7% higher than the 39.1% the Golden Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Cal Players to Watch

Andre Kelly leads the Golden Bears in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Joel Brown is Cal's best passer, distributing 3.1 assists per game while scoring 6.1 PPG.

Grant Anticevich leads the Golden Bears in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jordan Shepherd is Cal's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Kelly leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

USC Players to Watch

The Trojans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Isaiah Mobley with 15.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

USC's assist leader is Drew Peterson with 3.7 per game. He also scores 10.6 points per game and tacks on 5.7 rebounds per game.

Mobley is consistent from three-point range and leads the Trojans with 1.7 made threes per game.

USC's leader in steals is Boogie Ellis (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Joshua Morgan (1.2 per game).

Cal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Idaho State W 72-46 Home 12/11/2021 Santa Clara W 72-60 Home 12/19/2021 Dartmouth W 61-55 Home 12/22/2021 Pacific (CA) W 73-53 Home 1/2/2022 Arizona State W 74-50 Home 1/6/2022 USC - Home 1/8/2022 UCLA - Home 1/12/2022 Washington - Away 1/15/2022 Washington State - Away 1/23/2022 Arizona - Home 1/27/2022 UCLA - Away

USC Schedule