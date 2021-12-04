Publish date:
How to Watch Cal vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pac-12 foes meet when the Utah Utes (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the California Golden Bears (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) at Jon M. Huntsman Center, beginning at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
How to Watch Utah vs. Cal
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
Key Stats for Utah vs. Cal
- The Utes score 74.6 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 66.6 the Golden Bears give up.
- The Golden Bears put up just 0.9 more points per game (65.8) than the Utes give up to opponents (64.9).
- This season, the Utes have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have hit.
- The Golden Bears are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40.5% the Utes' opponents have shot this season.
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson posts 13.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 53.7% from the floor.
- Rollie Worster leads his squad in assists per game (4.3), and also puts up 9.0 points and 4.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- David Jenkins Jr. leads the Utes with 14.7 points per contest and 1.0 assists, while also posting 2.0 rebounds.
- Riley Battin posts 6.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Marco Anthony leads his squad in rebounds per contest (7.2), and also puts up 5.3 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly is the Golden Bears' top scorer (16.6 points per game) and rebounder (9.5), and delivers 1.3 assists.
- Jordan Shepherd gets the Golden Bears 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Grant Anticevich gives the Golden Bears 11.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Joel Brown is the Golden Bears' top assist man (2.9 per game), and he averages 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds.
- Jalen Celestine is averaging 3.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 35.7% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
