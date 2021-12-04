Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 foes meet when the Utah Utes (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the California Golden Bears (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) at Jon M. Huntsman Center, beginning at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

How to Watch Utah vs. Cal

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Utah vs. Cal

The Utes score 74.6 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 66.6 the Golden Bears give up.

The Golden Bears put up just 0.9 more points per game (65.8) than the Utes give up to opponents (64.9).

This season, the Utes have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have hit.

The Golden Bears are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40.5% the Utes' opponents have shot this season.

Utah Players to Watch

Branden Carlson posts 13.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 53.7% from the floor.

Rollie Worster leads his squad in assists per game (4.3), and also puts up 9.0 points and 4.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

David Jenkins Jr. leads the Utes with 14.7 points per contest and 1.0 assists, while also posting 2.0 rebounds.

Riley Battin posts 6.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Marco Anthony leads his squad in rebounds per contest (7.2), and also puts up 5.3 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

