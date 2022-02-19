Cal vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) prepares to shoot the ball during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (11-16, 4-12 Pac-12) will host the Utah Utes (10-16, 3-13 Pac-12) after losing six straight home games. The contest starts at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Cal vs. Utah

Key Stats for Cal vs. Utah

  • The 70.1 points per game the Utes average are just 3.8 more points than the Golden Bears give up (66.3).
  • The Golden Bears' 64.5 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 69.7 the Utes give up to opponents.
  • The Utes make 41.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • The Golden Bears' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Utah Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Utes this season is Both Gach, who averages 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
  • Marco Anthony is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.7 per game, while Rollie Worster is its best passer, averaging 3.2 assists in each contest.
  • The Utes get the most three-point shooting production out of David Jenkins Jr., who makes 1.8 threes per game.
  • The Utah steals leader is Worster, who averages 0.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Anthony, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

  • Jordan Shepherd is at the top of the Golden Bears scoring leaderboard with 14.3 points per game. He also pulls down 2.8 rebounds and averages 2.4 assists per game.
  • The Cal leaders in rebounding and assists are Andre Kelly with 8.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.4 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Joel Brown with 3.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).
  • Grant Anticevich hits 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Bears.
  • Shepherd (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Cal while Kuany Kuany (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Utah Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Washington

L 77-73

Away

2/3/2022

Oregon State

W 84-59

Home

2/5/2022

Oregon

L 80-77

Home

2/12/2022

Colorado

L 81-76

Away

2/17/2022

Stanford

W 60-56

Away

2/19/2022

Cal

-

Away

2/24/2022

Arizona

-

Home

2/26/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

3/5/2022

Colorado

-

Home

Cal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Washington

L 84-61

Home

2/5/2022

Washington State

L 68-64

Home

2/9/2022

Oregon State

W 63-61

Away

2/12/2022

Oregon

W 78-64

Away

2/17/2022

Colorado

L 70-62

Home

2/19/2022

Utah

-

Home

2/26/2022

Stanford

-

Home

3/3/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

3/5/2022

Arizona

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Utah at California

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
