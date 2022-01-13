Cal vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jordan Shepherd (31) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jordan Shepherd (31) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-7, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Washington Huskies (6-8, 0-0 Pac-12) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Cal

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington vs Cal Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Washington

-1.5

133 points

Key Stats for Washington vs. Cal

  • The 65.3 points per game the Huskies average are only 2.8 more points than the Golden Bears allow (62.5).
  • The Golden Bears score an average of 65.7 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 68.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • The Huskies are shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 40.3% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

Washington Players to Watch

  • Daejon Davis averages 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 33.6% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 11.5 points, 0.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
  • Jamal Bey posts 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • PJ Fuller puts up 9.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Cal Players to Watch

  • Andre Kelly paces the Golden Bears in scoring (15.0 points per game) and rebounding (8.6), and averages 0.9 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • The Golden Bears receive 14.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Jordan Shepherd.
  • The Golden Bears receive 11.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Grant Anticevich.
  • Joel Brown is the Golden Bears' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he posts 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds.
  • Jalen Celestine is posting 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 45.2% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

California at Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17454498
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Kings

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
santa clara
College Basketball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Pacific

1 minute ago
washington
College Basketball

How to Watch California at Washington

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jordan Shepherd (31) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cal vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jordan Shepherd (31) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy