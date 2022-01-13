Cal vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch Cal vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (9-7, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Washington Huskies (6-8, 0-0 Pac-12) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington vs. Cal
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-1.5
133 points
Key Stats for Washington vs. Cal
- The 65.3 points per game the Huskies average are only 2.8 more points than the Golden Bears allow (62.5).
- The Golden Bears score an average of 65.7 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 68.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- The Huskies are shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 40.3% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
Washington Players to Watch
- Daejon Davis averages 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 33.6% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 11.5 points, 0.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
- Jamal Bey posts 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- PJ Fuller puts up 9.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly paces the Golden Bears in scoring (15.0 points per game) and rebounding (8.6), and averages 0.9 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Golden Bears receive 14.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Jordan Shepherd.
- The Golden Bears receive 11.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Grant Anticevich.
- Joel Brown is the Golden Bears' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he posts 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds.
- Jalen Celestine is posting 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 45.2% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
January
12
2022
California at Washington
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
