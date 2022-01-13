Cal vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jordan Shepherd (31) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-7, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Washington Huskies (6-8, 0-0 Pac-12) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Cal

Favorite Spread Total Washington -1.5 133 points

Key Stats for Washington vs. Cal

The 65.3 points per game the Huskies average are only 2.8 more points than the Golden Bears allow (62.5).

The Golden Bears score an average of 65.7 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 68.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.

The Huskies are shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 40.3% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

Washington Players to Watch

Daejon Davis averages 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 33.6% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 11.5 points, 0.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Jamal Bey posts 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

PJ Fuller puts up 9.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Cal Players to Watch