How to Watch Cal vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) shoots the ball against Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Stanford won62-57. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-8, 2-4 Pac-12) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (9-7, 2-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Cal

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Beasley Coliseum

Beasley Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV

Favorite Spread Total Washington State -9.5 125.5 points

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Cal

The 74.8 points per game the Cougars score are 12.2 more points than the Golden Bears give up (62.6).

The Golden Bears put up an average of 65.1 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 64.3 the Cougars allow.

The Cougars make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

The Golden Bears are shooting 44.5% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 40.0% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Washington State Players to Watch

Noah Williams averages 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Efe Abogidi posts 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Mouhamed Gueye is tops on the Cougars at 5.3 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.3 assists and 6.9 points.

Tyrell Roberts is putting up 10.5 points, 1.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Cal Players to Watch