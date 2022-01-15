Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) shoots the ball against Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Stanford won62-57. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 13, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) shoots the ball against Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Stanford won62-57. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-8, 2-4 Pac-12) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (9-7, 2-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Cal

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington State vs Cal Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Washington State

-9.5

125.5 points

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Cal

  • The 74.8 points per game the Cougars score are 12.2 more points than the Golden Bears give up (62.6).
  • The Golden Bears put up an average of 65.1 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 64.3 the Cougars allow.
  • The Cougars make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
  • The Golden Bears are shooting 44.5% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 40.0% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Noah Williams averages 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Efe Abogidi posts 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
  • Mouhamed Gueye is tops on the Cougars at 5.3 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.3 assists and 6.9 points.
  • Tyrell Roberts is putting up 10.5 points, 1.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Cal Players to Watch

  • Andre Kelly is the Golden Bears' top scorer (14.4 points per game) and rebounder (8.4), and averages 0.9 assists.
  • The Golden Bears receive 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jordan Shepherd.
  • The Golden Bears receive 11.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Grant Anticevich.
  • Joel Brown is the Golden Bears' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he produces 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds.
  • Jalen Celestine gets the Golden Bears 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

California at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Horse Racing
Horse Racing

How to Watch America's Day at the Races

2 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Santa Clara in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) drives to the basket between TCU Horned Frogs guards Francisco Farabello (3) and Mikes Miles Jr. (1) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma at TCU in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville at Pittsburgh in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
washington
College Basketball

How to Watch California at Washington State in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
north texas
College Basketball

How to Watch North Texas at Western Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Boston College Women's Hockey
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Yale vs. Harvard in Women's College Hockey

2 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers center Jamarion Sharp (33) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Western Kentucky vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pittsburgh vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy