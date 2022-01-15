How to Watch Cal vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (9-8, 2-4 Pac-12) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (9-7, 2-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Cal
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington State
-9.5
125.5 points
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Cal
- The 74.8 points per game the Cougars score are 12.2 more points than the Golden Bears give up (62.6).
- The Golden Bears put up an average of 65.1 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 64.3 the Cougars allow.
- The Cougars make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- The Golden Bears are shooting 44.5% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 40.0% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Noah Williams averages 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Efe Abogidi posts 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Mouhamed Gueye is tops on the Cougars at 5.3 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.3 assists and 6.9 points.
- Tyrell Roberts is putting up 10.5 points, 1.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly is the Golden Bears' top scorer (14.4 points per game) and rebounder (8.4), and averages 0.9 assists.
- The Golden Bears receive 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jordan Shepherd.
- The Golden Bears receive 11.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Grant Anticevich.
- Joel Brown is the Golden Bears' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he produces 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds.
- Jalen Celestine gets the Golden Bears 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
