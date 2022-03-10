How to Watch Cal vs. Washington State: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 10 seed California Golden Bears (12-19, 5-15 Pac-12) play in the Pac-12 Tournament against the No. 7 seed Washington State Cougars (18-13, 11-9 Pac-12) on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 9:00 PM.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Cal
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington State
-8
125 points
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Cal
- The Cougars score 6.2 more points per game (72.3) than the Golden Bears allow (66.1).
- The Golden Bears' 63.1 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 65.3 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- The Cougars are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.3% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
- The Golden Bears have shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Efe Abogidi paces his squad in rebounds per game (5.6), and also posts 7.5 points and 0.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- Noah Williams puts up 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Mouhamed Gueye puts up 8.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Tyrell Roberts is putting up 10.8 points, 2.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
Cal Players to Watch
- Jordan Shepherd is averaging team highs in points (14.5 per game) and assists (2.4). And he is contributing 2.8 rebounds, making 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 29.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- Grant Anticevich leads the Golden Bears in rebounding (6.7 per game), and averages 9.8 points and 1.0 assists. He also puts up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Andre Kelly is averaging 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 60.7% of his shots from the field.
- Joel Brown is the Golden Bears' top assist man (3.3 per game), and he puts up 4.9 points and 3.6 rebounds.
- Jalen Celestine is averaging 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 41.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.
How To Watch
March
9
2022
Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Washington State
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)