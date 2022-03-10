How to Watch Cal vs. Washington State: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Efe Abogidi (0) shoots the ball against Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington St. won 94-74. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 10 seed California Golden Bears (12-19, 5-15 Pac-12) play in the Pac-12 Tournament against the No. 7 seed Washington State Cougars (18-13, 11-9 Pac-12) on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 9:00 PM.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Cal

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Washington State -8 125 points

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Cal

The Cougars score 6.2 more points per game (72.3) than the Golden Bears allow (66.1).

The Golden Bears' 63.1 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 65.3 the Cougars give up to opponents.

The Cougars are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.3% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

The Golden Bears have shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Washington State Players to Watch

Efe Abogidi paces his squad in rebounds per game (5.6), and also posts 7.5 points and 0.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Noah Williams puts up 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mouhamed Gueye puts up 8.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Tyrell Roberts is putting up 10.8 points, 2.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Cal Players to Watch