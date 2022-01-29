Skip to main content

How to Watch California at USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

California is on a six-game losing streak with No. 15 USC up next on the schedule.

No. 15 USC (17-3) is coming off a tough loss to Stanford in the conference, but has proven to be one of the best teams in the country, especially on the defensive end. Despite losing the No. 3 overall pick in Evan Mobley to the NBA, USC is playing great basketball and looks to get back on track against Cal (9-11) today, who are struggling this season.

How to Watch California at USC today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch California at USC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Under head coach Andy Enfield, USC has become a stout defensive team with balance on the offensive end. They have the No. 39 overall defense in the NCAA at 63.0 points allowed to opponents while scoring 74.3 points per game.

On offense, they are paced by five players averaging between 8.2 and 14.4 points per game.

They are led by Isaiah Mobley’s 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 blocks plus steals per game on 47-41-67 splits.

Mobley has stepped up and out of the shadow of his brother to become one of the most important players on a true Final Four contender.

On the other side for California, they are a veteran-led team with three seniors in Jordan Shepherd, Andre Kelly and Grant Anticevich pacing the team every game. So far through eight games in conference play, they are the No. 5 defense in the Pac-12 giving up only 68.9 points per game.

This could be a rock fight on the defensive end.

Regional restrictions may apply.



