How to Watch California at Washington State in Men's College Basketball

It has been a tough start for both California and Washington State as they each sit in the middle of the standings in the conference.

The California Golden Bears (9-8) and Washington State Cougars (9-7) are having very similar starts to their seasons. The Golden Bears are on a three game losing streak heading into today's game while the Cougars have lost seven of 11 games after a strong 5-0 start to the season. It has been night and day for both teams from the first handful of games of the season to the realities of their season today.

How to Watch California at Washington State today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

The Golden Bears held strong against a tough UCLA team, but lost 52-60 despite Andre Kelly’s strong 22 points and 6 rebounds performance:

There is another version of this season where the Cougars are near the top of the Pac-12 and likely ranked in the NCAA. All seven of their losses have all come by six points or less. Two three pointers. A few breaks here or there.

Three of those seven losses came by a single score (three points or less). It has been a heartbreaking season so far for a clearly tough and game Cougars squad.

Overall the Cougars are averaging 74.8 points per game and are giving up 64.3 points to opponents for a +10.5 scoring margin. That for a team that is almost .500 on the season.

On the other side, the Golden Bears are scoring 65.1 points per game and giving up just 62.6 points to their opponents. Nearly like their opponents today, they are not getting blown out in losses. This season they have five games decided by single digits, two by five points or less and three by 13+ points.

Both teams have been snakebitten all season, but are capable of winning on any given night and need to start now in a very competitive Pac-12.

