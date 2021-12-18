Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch California Baptist at Arizona in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 8 Arizona looks to stay perfect on the year in men's college basketball when it hosts California Baptist on Saturday night.
    The No. 8 Arizona men's basketball team continued its outstanding start to the year on Wednesday when it beat Northern Colorado 101–76. It was the Wildcats' 10th straight win to start the year as they have climbed into the AP top 10.

    How to Watch California Baptist at Arizona in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Live stream the California Baptist at Arizona game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wildcats have used great defense and opportunistic offense to get off to their great start. Arizona has only given up more than 70 points three times this year and has shown it can win both blowouts and close games.

    On Saturday, the Wildcats will look to avoid a letdown when they host a California Baptist team that is coming off a loss to UC Riverside last Sunday.

    That loss was just the second of the year for the Lancers and snapped a three-game winning streak. Their only other loss this year was to then-No. 8 Texas.

    California Baptist has been playing well to start the year but they have done it against mid-major competition.

    On Saturday, it will step the competition back up when it plays a red-hot Arizona team. The Lancers will have to play their best game of the year if they want to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the year.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    California Baptist at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
