How to Watch California Baptist vs Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Grand Canyon is coming off a victory of the top-ranked WAC team, hoping to beat California Baptist.

The Antelopes have been one of the best teams in the very competitive Western Athletic Conference. Seattle was undefeated in conference play until losing to GCU.

How to watch California Baptist vs Grand Canyon today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV

Grand Canyon started the season 14-2 before losing three straight games. It didn't help the Antelopes all three losses were conference losses, but they have seemed to rebound. 

California Baptist has been lackluster in the conference this season. The Lancers are 2-7 in conference play and on a four-game losing streak. They're hoping to turn the season around today. 

The Lancers are 12-10 on the season and being two games above .500 isn't bad, but they will need to start winning some conference games. Though they aren't in any danger of falling to the bottom of the conference considering Lamar is 0-9 in the WAC.

Sam Houston is just four games above .500 on the year with a 14-10 overall record, but the Bearkats have nine conference wins and two conference losses. if the Antelopes want to get to the top of the conference standings, they'll have to beat California Baptist today.

