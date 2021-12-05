Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch California at Utah in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    California goes for its third straight win on Sunday night when it travels to Pac-12 rival Utah.
    California snapped its two-game losing streak on Sunday when it beat Fresno State 65-57 and then followed it up with a big 73-61 win over Oregon State in its Pac-12 opener.

    How to Watch Cal at Utah in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

    Live stream the Cal at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The wins have improved the Golden Bears' record to 4-4 on the year and have them 1-0 in the Pac-12. Cal has played a lot of close games. Two of its losses are by just three points, and three of its wins are by 10 or fewer points.

    The Golden Bears hope the close games will help prepare them for the loaded Pac-12 conference. Sunday, they get a chance to move to 2-0 in conference play when they take on a Utah team that has lost two straight.

    The Utes started the season off with five straight wins but couldn't keep up with a very good BYU team and then lost their Pac-12 opener to No. 20 USC, 93-73.

    It has been a tough stretch for the Utes, but their losses have come against very good teams. They hope they can put those in the rearview mirror and pick up their first Pac-12 win on Sunday night against Cal.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Cal at Utah in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
