No. 2 Middle Tennessee takes the court against No. 6 Abilene Christian in the second College Basketball Invitational semifinal game.

Middle Tennessee's CBI tournament started off with No. 15 California Baptist. While the game was closer than Middle Tennessee probably would have liked, it still pulled off the win 64-58.

The Blue Raiders moved onto Boston University in the second round on Monday. There was really no contest, as MTSU went up 14 at the half and ended up winning the game by 30 points (76-46).

How to Watch CBI Second Semifinal: Middle Tennessee vs. Abilene Christian in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

If you remember back to last year, Abilene Christian was one of the outstanding upsets from the NCAA tournament after its upset No. 3 seed Texas. This year, it finds itself as a No. 6 seed in this year's CBI tournament.

The Wildcats beat No. 11 Troy in the first round, 82-70, before moving on to play No. 3 Ohio. They found themselves up 36-29 at the half, but the Bobcats made a march back. However, Abilene Christian halted their comeback efforts and pulled out a 91-86 win.

