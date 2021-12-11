Cent. Conn. St. vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Cent. Conn. St. vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Providence Friars (9-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-7) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Providence vs. Cent. Conn. St.

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
    Providence vs Cent. Conn. St. Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Providence

    -27

    134.5 points

    Key Stats for Providence vs. Cent. Conn. St.

    • The Friars record 71.2 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 76.1 the Blue Devils give up.
    • The Blue Devils' 61.4 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 63.2 the Friars allow.
    • The Friars make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

    Providence Players to Watch

    • Nate Watson averages 16 points and 0.6 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 5.1 rebounds, shooting 65.4% from the field.
    • Noah Horchler paces his team in rebounds per contest (8), and also puts up 10.5 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Al Durham is tops on the Friars at 3.8 assists per game, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 14 points.
    • A.J. Reeves averages 10.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Justin Minaya is posting 4.1 points, 1.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

    Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch

    • Andre Snoddy is the Blue Devils' top rebounder (6 per game), and he produces 6.2 points and 0.9 assists.
    • The Blue Devils get 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Stephane Ayangma.
    • The Blue Devils get 8.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Ian Krishnan.
    • The Blue Devils get 5.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Tre Mitchell.

