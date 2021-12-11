Cent. Conn. St. vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Providence Friars (9-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-7) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Dunkin' Donuts Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Providence -27 134.5 points

Key Stats for Providence vs. Cent. Conn. St.

The Friars record 71.2 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 76.1 the Blue Devils give up.

The Blue Devils' 61.4 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 63.2 the Friars allow.

The Friars make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

Providence Players to Watch

Nate Watson averages 16 points and 0.6 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 5.1 rebounds, shooting 65.4% from the field.

Noah Horchler paces his team in rebounds per contest (8), and also puts up 10.5 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Al Durham is tops on the Friars at 3.8 assists per game, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 14 points.

A.J. Reeves averages 10.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Justin Minaya is posting 4.1 points, 1.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch