Cent. Conn. St. vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-5) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-10) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Cent. Conn. St.

The 67.1 points per game the Scarlet Knights average are 8.7 fewer points than the Blue Devils allow (75.8).

The Blue Devils average just 3.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Scarlet Knights give up to opponents (66.9).

The Scarlet Knights are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

The Blue Devils have shot at a 40% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Ron Harper Jr. is tops on the Scarlet Knights with 16.1 points per contest and 7.8 rebounds, while also posting 2.2 assists.

Clifford Omoruyi posts 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 59.8% from the field.

Caleb McConnell averages 7.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Paul Mulcahy leads his team in assists per game (4.1), and also puts up 6.4 points and 4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Geo Baker averages 8.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch