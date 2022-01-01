Cent. Conn. St. vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Cent. Conn. St. vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-5) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-10) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Cent. Conn. St.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Cent. Conn. St.
- The 67.1 points per game the Scarlet Knights average are 8.7 fewer points than the Blue Devils allow (75.8).
- The Blue Devils average just 3.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Scarlet Knights give up to opponents (66.9).
- The Scarlet Knights are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
- The Blue Devils have shot at a 40% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. is tops on the Scarlet Knights with 16.1 points per contest and 7.8 rebounds, while also posting 2.2 assists.
- Clifford Omoruyi posts 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 59.8% from the field.
- Caleb McConnell averages 7.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Paul Mulcahy leads his team in assists per game (4.1), and also puts up 6.4 points and 4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Geo Baker averages 8.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch
- Andre Snoddy is No. 1 on the Blue Devils in rebounding (6.2 per game), and posts 6.7 points and 0.8 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Ian Krishnan gets the Blue Devils 9.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Stephane Ayangma is putting up 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, making 41% of his shots from the field.
- Tre Mitchell gets the Blue Devils 7.7 points, 2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
