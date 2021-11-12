Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (0-0) face the Butler Bulldogs (0-0) at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game tips at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Butler vs. Central Arkansas

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Butler vs Central Arkansas Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Butler

    -22.5

    138.5 points

    Key Stats for Butler vs. Central Arkansas

    • Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 17.0 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Sugar Bears allowed (80.5).
    • The Sugar Bears scored an average of 70.9 points per game last year, just 2.2 more points than the 68.7 the Bulldogs allowed.
    • Last season, the Bulldogs had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.3% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Sugar Bears' opponents made.
    • The Sugar Bears shot 43.7% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 46.5% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

    Butler Players to Watch

    • Bryce Nze posted a team-best 7.4 rebounds per game last year. He also averaged 10.9 points and 2.0 assists, shooting 48.8% from the field.
    • Jair Bolden posted 10.5 points, 0.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game last year.
    • Bryce Golden posted 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last year, shooting 47.3% from the field.
    • Myles Tate averaged a team-high 2.3 assists per game last season. He also posted 6.7 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 32.4% from the field.

    Central Arkansas Players to Watch

    • Rylan Bergersen scored 16.9 points and dished out 4.8 assists per game last season.
    • Jared Chatham averaged 6.9 boards per game in addition to his 9.0 PPG average.
    • Bergersen hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Bergersen averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Chatham notched 0.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Central Arkansas at Butler

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17126954
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Butl

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17126833
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Michigan State

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17131390
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kent State at Xavier

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_15707344
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Minnesota

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Clark (0) shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Aaron Henry (0) in the second half during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Butler vs. Central Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Clark (0) shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Aaron Henry (0) in the second half during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Koby McEwen (25) shoots the ball against Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Xavier vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Marcus Carr (5) reacts after he is fouled in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Western Kentucky vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy