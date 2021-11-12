Publish date:
How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (0-0) face the Butler Bulldogs (0-0) at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game tips at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Butler vs. Central Arkansas
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Butler
-22.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for Butler vs. Central Arkansas
- Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 17.0 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Sugar Bears allowed (80.5).
- The Sugar Bears scored an average of 70.9 points per game last year, just 2.2 more points than the 68.7 the Bulldogs allowed.
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.3% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Sugar Bears' opponents made.
- The Sugar Bears shot 43.7% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 46.5% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
Butler Players to Watch
- Bryce Nze posted a team-best 7.4 rebounds per game last year. He also averaged 10.9 points and 2.0 assists, shooting 48.8% from the field.
- Jair Bolden posted 10.5 points, 0.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game last year.
- Bryce Golden posted 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last year, shooting 47.3% from the field.
- Myles Tate averaged a team-high 2.3 assists per game last season. He also posted 6.7 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 32.4% from the field.
Central Arkansas Players to Watch
- Rylan Bergersen scored 16.9 points and dished out 4.8 assists per game last season.
- Jared Chatham averaged 6.9 boards per game in addition to his 9.0 PPG average.
- Bergersen hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Bergersen averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Chatham notched 0.6 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
12
2021
Central Arkansas at Butler
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)