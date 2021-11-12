How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Butl

Butler looks for its second straight win to start the year when it hosts Central Arkansas on Friday night.

Central Arkansas's early schedule is not kind to the Bears, as they must play three straight road games against quality opponents. Tuesday they lost to St. Louis. Friday they play Butler, and finally they must play defending national champion Baylor next Wednesday.

How to Watch Central Arkansas at Butler Today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the Central Arkansas at Butler game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bears will find out what they are made of after these three games. They struggled in their first game agains St. Louis, and it doesn't get any easier when they head to Hinkle Fieldhouse to play Butler on Friday night.

The Bears will look to pull off a big upset when they take on a Bulldogs team that struggled to put away IUPUI on Tuesday. Butler played great defense in limiting the Jaguars to just 47 points, but it also struggled to score, as the Bulldogs only had 56.

Defense will win you games, but Butler has to be a little concerned about the lack of scoring in its first game. The Bulldogs still come in as big favorites against the Bears and should win, but they need to figure things out before they get into games with Michigan State, Houston, Oklahoma and Purdue in the next few weeks.

Regional restrictions may apply.