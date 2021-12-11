Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Central Connecticut State at Providence in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Providence looks for its fifth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Central Connecticut State.
    Author:

    Providence continued its great start to the year when it beat Vermont 68-58 on Tuesday night. The win was the Friars fourth straight and has them at 9-1 on the year.

    How to Watch Central Connecticut at Providence in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream Central Connecticut State at Providence game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Friars were tripped up by Virginia, but have big wins against Texas Tech and Wisconsin as part of their nine victories this year.

    It has been an impressive start for Providence and one it hopes to continue when it hosts Central Connecticut State on Saturday.

    Central Connecticut State heads to Providence with just two wins on the year. The Blue Devils have been playing better over the last two weeks, as they have split their last four after losing their first five games of the year.

    The Blue Devils may be able to put a scare into the Friars, though, if they are looking ahead to their big matchup with UConn next Saturday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Central Connecticut State at Providence in College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch UMass-Lowell at Yale in Women's College Basketball

    46 seconds ago
    algeria
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch FIFA Arab Cup Quarterfinals: Morocco vs. Algeria

    46 seconds ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Central Connecticut State at Providence

    46 seconds ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Colorado State

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) fouls Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) as he drives to the basket during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Penn State at Michigan State

    46 seconds ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) drives to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ralph Gonzales-Agee (35) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Drake vs. Clemson

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Holy Cross vs. Siena: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Cent. Conn. St.: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) fouls Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) as he drives to the basket during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy