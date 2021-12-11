How to Watch Central Connecticut State at Providence

Providence looks for its fifth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Central Connecticut State.

Providence continued its great start to the year when it beat Vermont 68-58 on Tuesday night. The win was the Friars fourth straight and has them at 9-1 on the year.

How to Watch Central Connecticut at Providence in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Friars were tripped up by Virginia, but have big wins against Texas Tech and Wisconsin as part of their nine victories this year.

It has been an impressive start for Providence and one it hopes to continue when it hosts Central Connecticut State on Saturday.

Central Connecticut State heads to Providence with just two wins on the year. The Blue Devils have been playing better over the last two weeks, as they have split their last four after losing their first five games of the year.

The Blue Devils may be able to put a scare into the Friars, though, if they are looking ahead to their big matchup with UConn next Saturday.

