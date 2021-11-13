Central Michigan vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Akok Akok (11) dribbles against DePaul Blue Demons guard Charlie Moore (11) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) go up against the DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) at Wintrust Arena on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Central Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Total DePaul -14.5 141.5 points

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Central Michigan

Last year, the Blue Demons recorded 65.8 points per game, 14 fewer points than the 79.8 the Chippewas gave up.

The Chippewas' 76.8 points per game last year were just 4.9 more points than the 71.9 the Blue Demons gave up.

The Blue Demons made 41.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Chippewas allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

The Chippewas shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons averaged.

DePaul Players to Watch

Javon Freeman-Liberty put up 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last year, shooting 42.7% from the field.

Pauly Paulicap led the Blue Demons at 6.1 rebounds per game last season, while also averaging 0.1 assists and 7.2 points.

Romeo Weems posted 6.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Ray Salnave put up 6.3 points, 1.3 assists and 3 rebounds per contest last season.

Central Michigan Players to Watch