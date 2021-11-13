Central Michigan vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Central Michigan vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) go up against the DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) at Wintrust Arena on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Central Michigan
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
DePaul
-14.5
141.5 points
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Central Michigan
- Last year, the Blue Demons recorded 65.8 points per game, 14 fewer points than the 79.8 the Chippewas gave up.
- The Chippewas' 76.8 points per game last year were just 4.9 more points than the 71.9 the Blue Demons gave up.
- The Blue Demons made 41.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Chippewas allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- The Chippewas shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons averaged.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Javon Freeman-Liberty put up 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last year, shooting 42.7% from the field.
- Pauly Paulicap led the Blue Demons at 6.1 rebounds per game last season, while also averaging 0.1 assists and 7.2 points.
- Romeo Weems posted 6.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Ray Salnave put up 6.3 points, 1.3 assists and 3 rebounds per contest last season.
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Trayvon Broadway scored 17.9 points and distributed 1.8 assists per game last season.
- Meikkel Murray grabbed an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 15.6 points per game last season.
- Matt Beachler knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Broadway averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Malik Muhammad notched 1.4 blocks per contest.
