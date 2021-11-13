Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Central Michigan at DePaul in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    DePaul hosts Central Michigan in an early season college basketball contest.
    Central Michigan (0-1) heads on the road Saturday to face DePaul (1-0) in a non-conference game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

    How to Watch Central Michigan at DePaul in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 2

    Live Stream Central Michigan at DePaul on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    DePaul opened its season with a 97-72 win over Coppin State, the 14th time in the last 15 seasons that DePaul won its opening game. Javon Freeman-Liberty set a career-high in assists with eight in the win, while also adding 25 points to the ledger.

    David Jones scored 23 off the bench on 10-for-20 shooting while also grabbing 17 rebounds. It was his first double-double and the most rebounds by a DePaul player since 2019.

    Central Michigan opened the year with a 78-68 loss to Missouri. The team's first six games are either away or neutral site games. In the loss to Missouri, the Chippewas were led in scoring by Jermaine Jackson Jr., who scored 19 off the bench. Miroslav Stafl added 15 points as well.

    DePaul was picked to finish last in the Big East preseason poll, with no players named to the all-conference team. Central Michigan was picked to finish 11th out of 12 teams in the MAC preseason poll and also had no players named to the all-conference team.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2020

    Central Michigan at DePaul

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
