Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Central Michigan
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Gonzaga
-33.5
155 points
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Central Michigan
- Last year, the 91.0 points per game the Bulldogs averaged were 11.2 more points than the Chippewas allowed (79.8).
- The Chippewas scored an average of 76.8 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the 69.7 the Bulldogs gave up.
- The Bulldogs made 54.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 9.3 percentage points higher than the Chippewas allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- The Chippewas shot 44.5% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 42.2% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Drew Timme averaged 19 points and 7 rebounds per game last year -- both team highs. He also averaged 2.3 assists, shooting 65.5% from the field (seventh in college basketball).
- Corey Kispert put up 18.6 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jalen Suggs posted 13.4 points, 4.3 assists and 5 rebounds per game last season.
- Joel Ayayi put up 12.1 points, 2.7 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game last season.
- Andrew Nembhard led his team in assists per game (4.4) last season, and also averaged 9.2 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averaged 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Trayvon Broadway scored 17.9 points and distributed 1.8 assists per game last season.
- Meikkel Murray averaged 6.1 boards per game in addition to his 15.6 PPG average.
- Matt Beachler knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Broadway and Malik Muhammad were defensive standouts last season, with Broadway averaging 1.7 steals per game and Muhammad collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
22
2021
Gonzaga at Central Michigan
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
