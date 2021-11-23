Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Nov 15, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Alcorn State Braves at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 84-57. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Central Michigan

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Gonzaga -33.5 155 points

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Central Michigan

Last year, the 91.0 points per game the Bulldogs averaged were 11.2 more points than the Chippewas allowed (79.8).

The Chippewas scored an average of 76.8 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the 69.7 the Bulldogs gave up.

The Bulldogs made 54.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 9.3 percentage points higher than the Chippewas allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

The Chippewas shot 44.5% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 42.2% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Drew Timme averaged 19 points and 7 rebounds per game last year -- both team highs. He also averaged 2.3 assists, shooting 65.5% from the field (seventh in college basketball).

Corey Kispert put up 18.6 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Suggs posted 13.4 points, 4.3 assists and 5 rebounds per game last season.

Joel Ayayi put up 12.1 points, 2.7 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game last season.

Andrew Nembhard led his team in assists per game (4.4) last season, and also averaged 9.2 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averaged 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Central Michigan Players to Watch