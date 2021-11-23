How to Watch Central Michigan vs Gonzaga

Gonzaga puts its perfect record and No. 1 ranking on the line Monday night when it plays Central Michigan in Las Vegas.

Gonzaga starts its toughest week of the year when it plays Central Michigan on Monday in Las Vegas as part of the Good Sam Empire Classic. The Bulldogs take on the Chippewas looking to win its fifth straight game.

Gonzaga will need to make sure they keep their eyes on the present and not its huge matchup with No. 2 UCLA on Tuesday. It doesn't stop there for the Bulldogs as they must also play No. 7 Duke on Friday to finish their time in Las Vegas.

It is a ridiculous stretch of games for the Bulldogs, but one that will show if they are the best team in the country, but first they must take care of Central Michigan.

The Chippewas will hope to catch the Bulldogs looking ahead and pull off the biggest upset of the year.

It won't be easy for a Central Michigan team that finally picked up its first win of the year when they beat Eastern Illinois on Monday 62-61.

They will have to be a lot better if they want to compete with a loaded Bulldogs team and pull off the big upset on Monday night.

