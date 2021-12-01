How to Watch Central Michigan at Xavier in Men's College Basketball

Xavier goes for its second straight win on Wednesday night when it hosts Central Michigan.

Xavier comes back home after playing in the NIT Season Tip-Off where the Musketeers went 1-1. They lost their opener to Iowa State before slipping by Virginia Tech in the third-place game.

How to Watch Central Michigan at Xavier in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The loss to Iowa State was Xavier's first and only loss of the year, and after bouncing back with a win, the Musketeers now sit at 5-1 on the early season. It has been a pretty good start for Xavier that includes an upset win over Ohio State a couple of weeks ago.

The Musketeers look to keep up the good play and get their second win in a row when they host a Central Michigan team that has just one win on the year.

The Chippewas come into the game just 1-6, but they had a tough schedule to open the year. They have already played Missouri, Depaul, No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 9 Kentucky. They have struggled in all of those games, but most teams would.

Wednesday they hope they can change their luck, pull off a big upset at Xavier and get their second win of the year.

