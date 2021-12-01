Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Central Michigan at Xavier in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Xavier goes for its second straight win on Wednesday night when it hosts Central Michigan.
    Author:

    Xavier comes back home after playing in the NIT Season Tip-Off where the Musketeers went 1-1. They lost their opener to Iowa State before slipping by Virginia Tech in the third-place game.

    How to Watch Central Michigan at Xavier in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Central Michigan at Xavier game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss to Iowa State was Xavier's first and only loss of the year, and after bouncing back with a win, the Musketeers now sit at 5-1 on the early season. It has been a pretty good start for Xavier that includes an upset win over Ohio State a couple of weeks ago.

    The Musketeers look to keep up the good play and get their second win in a row when they host a Central Michigan team that has just one win on the year.

    The Chippewas come into the game just 1-6, but they had a tough schedule to open the year. They have already played Missouri, Depaul, No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 9 Kentucky. They have struggled in all of those games, but most teams would.

    Wednesday they hope they can change their luck, pull off a big upset at Xavier and get their second win of the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Central Michigan at Xavier

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Davis at Oregon

    6 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans forward Kris Bankston (30) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Central Michigan at Xavier in Men's College Basketball

    6 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 5
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Rutgers at Pitt

    36 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) shoots over Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) guards Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    juwan-howard
    SI Guide

    Michigan, North Carolina Clash in Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) go for the ball during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for the rebound during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy