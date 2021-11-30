Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans guard Tyrese Jenkins (5) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Xavier Musketeers (5-1) will host the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-4) after winning four straight home games. The contest tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Central Michigan

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Cintas Center

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Central Michigan

The 70.7 points per game the Musketeers record are 13.5 fewer points than the Chippewas allow (84.2).

The Chippewas average just 1.8 more points per game (63.8) than the Musketeers give up to opponents (62).

The Musketeers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Chippewas allow to opponents.

Xavier Players to Watch

Jack Nunge is posting 12 points, 0.5 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

Colby Jones paces the Musketeers at 10 rebounds per game, while also posting 2.6 assists and 12.6 points.

Paul Scruggs leads the Musketeers at 4.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.2 rebounds and 11.8 points.

Nate Johnson posts a team-leading 13 points per contest. He is also averaging 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jerome Hunter puts up 5.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 19.5% from the floor.

Central Michigan Players to Watch