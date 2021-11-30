Publish date:
How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (5-1) will host the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-4) after winning four straight home games. The contest tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Central Michigan
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Cintas Center
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Central Michigan
- The 70.7 points per game the Musketeers record are 13.5 fewer points than the Chippewas allow (84.2).
- The Chippewas average just 1.8 more points per game (63.8) than the Musketeers give up to opponents (62).
- The Musketeers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Chippewas allow to opponents.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Jack Nunge is posting 12 points, 0.5 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest.
- Colby Jones paces the Musketeers at 10 rebounds per game, while also posting 2.6 assists and 12.6 points.
- Paul Scruggs leads the Musketeers at 4.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.2 rebounds and 11.8 points.
- Nate Johnson posts a team-leading 13 points per contest. He is also averaging 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jerome Hunter puts up 5.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 19.5% from the floor.
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Harrison Henderson is averaging 10.8 points, 5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 40.9% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Oscar Lopez Jr. gets the Chippewas 8 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Brian Taylor is the Chippewas' top rebounder (5.2 per game), and he averages 5.6 points and 1 assists.
- Kevin Miller gets the Chippewas 8.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
