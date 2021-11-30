Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans guard Tyrese Jenkins (5) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans guard Tyrese Jenkins (5) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Xavier Musketeers (5-1) will host the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-4) after winning four straight home games. The contest tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Central Michigan

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Cintas Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Xavier vs. Central Michigan

    • The 70.7 points per game the Musketeers record are 13.5 fewer points than the Chippewas allow (84.2).
    • The Chippewas average just 1.8 more points per game (63.8) than the Musketeers give up to opponents (62).
    • The Musketeers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Chippewas allow to opponents.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • Jack Nunge is posting 12 points, 0.5 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest.
    • Colby Jones paces the Musketeers at 10 rebounds per game, while also posting 2.6 assists and 12.6 points.
    • Paul Scruggs leads the Musketeers at 4.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.2 rebounds and 11.8 points.
    • Nate Johnson posts a team-leading 13 points per contest. He is also averaging 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jerome Hunter puts up 5.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 19.5% from the floor.

    Central Michigan Players to Watch

    • Harrison Henderson is averaging 10.8 points, 5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 40.9% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
    • Oscar Lopez Jr. gets the Chippewas 8 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Brian Taylor is the Chippewas' top rebounder (5.2 per game), and he averages 5.6 points and 1 assists.
    • Kevin Miller gets the Chippewas 8.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Central Michigan at Xavier

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 29, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) shoots the ball over LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket over Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after getting fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) take the opening tipoff to start the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) defends during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) scores a basket between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and forward Richaun Holmes (22) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy