Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chaminade vs. Butler in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Chaminade and Butler battle Wednesday night looking to win the seventh-place game of the Maui Invitational.
    Author:

    Butler came to the Maui Invitational trying to figure out what type of team it had this year. It doesn't seem like the Bulldogs have found their rhythm just yet. 

    How to Watch Chaminade vs. Butler Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U (G)

    Live stream the Chaminade vs. Butler game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the first round, the Bulldogs were blown out by Houston, and in the consolation bracket on Tuesday, they were handled by Texas A&M. Butler's offense has struggled to score during the tournament, as it has scored just 52 and 50 points in the first two games.

    Wednesday, the Bulldogs will look to be better when they play a Chaminade team that is trying to finally get an upset.

    The Silverswords have been outmatched in their first two games in losses to Oregon and Notre Dame. The smaller school had trouble keeping up with the bigger programs. 

    Chaminade has been able to pull off huge upsets, but it doesn't happen often. However, with the way Butler is playing and its offensive struggles, fans might just see a shocker on Wednesday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Chaminade vs. Butler in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Life Pacific vs. Grand Canyon in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Butler Bulldogs forward Myles Wilmoth (5) holds up his arms to celebrate Butler Bulldogs forward Bryce Nze (10) half-time buzzer half court shot Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Butler Bulldogs defeated the Troy Trojans, 70-59. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1113 Ncaa Men S Basketball Troy At Butler
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Chaminade vs. Butler in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15707890
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) drives baseline against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) andBoston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) battle for a loose ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) drives baseline against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Vanderbilt vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy