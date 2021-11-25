How to Watch Chaminade vs. Butler in Men's College Basketball

Chaminade and Butler battle Wednesday night looking to win the seventh-place game of the Maui Invitational.

Butler came to the Maui Invitational trying to figure out what type of team it had this year. It doesn't seem like the Bulldogs have found their rhythm just yet.

How to Watch Chaminade vs. Butler Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Chaminade vs. Butler game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first round, the Bulldogs were blown out by Houston, and in the consolation bracket on Tuesday, they were handled by Texas A&M. Butler's offense has struggled to score during the tournament, as it has scored just 52 and 50 points in the first two games.

Wednesday, the Bulldogs will look to be better when they play a Chaminade team that is trying to finally get an upset.

The Silverswords have been outmatched in their first two games in losses to Oregon and Notre Dame. The smaller school had trouble keeping up with the bigger programs.

Chaminade has been able to pull off huge upsets, but it doesn't happen often. However, with the way Butler is playing and its offensive struggles, fans might just see a shocker on Wednesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.