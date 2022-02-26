How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Drexel Dragons (14-13, 9-8 CAA) are at home in CAA action against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-12, 8-8 CAA) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Drexel vs. Charleston (SC)
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Drexel
-3
152 points
Key Stats for Drexel vs. Charleston (SC)
- The Dragons average only 3.3 fewer points per game (73.2) than the Cougars allow (76.5).
- The Cougars average 8.1 more points per game (78.2) than the Dragons give up (70.1).
- The Dragons make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
Drexel Players to Watch
- Amari Williams is putting up 9.6 points, 1.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds per contest.
- Melik Martin averages 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- James Butler is tops on the Dragons at 7.3 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.8 assists and 8.3 points.
- Xavier Bell posts 10.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field.
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Dimitrius Underwood leads the Cougars in rebounding (6.9 per game) and assists (3.6), and posts 11.2 points. He also averages 2.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- John Meeks leads the Cougars in scoring (13.8 points per game) and assists (2.5), and puts up 4.6 rebounds. He also delivers 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
- Reyne Smith gives the Cougars 12.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Brenden Tucker is averaging 11.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
- The Cougars get 7.8 points, 4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Ben Burnham.
How To Watch
February
26
2022
College of Charleston at Drexel
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)