Skip to main content

How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Drexel Dragons (14-13, 9-8 CAA) are at home in CAA action against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-12, 8-8 CAA) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Drexel vs. Charleston (SC)

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Drexel vs Charleston (SC) Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Drexel

-3

152 points

Key Stats for Drexel vs. Charleston (SC)

  • The Dragons average only 3.3 fewer points per game (73.2) than the Cougars allow (76.5).
  • The Cougars average 8.1 more points per game (78.2) than the Dragons give up (70.1).
  • The Dragons make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Drexel Players to Watch

  • Amari Williams is putting up 9.6 points, 1.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Melik Martin averages 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • James Butler is tops on the Dragons at 7.3 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.8 assists and 8.3 points.
  • Xavier Bell posts 10.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field.

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

  • Dimitrius Underwood leads the Cougars in rebounding (6.9 per game) and assists (3.6), and posts 11.2 points. He also averages 2.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • John Meeks leads the Cougars in scoring (13.8 points per game) and assists (2.5), and puts up 4.6 rebounds. He also delivers 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
  • Reyne Smith gives the Cougars 12.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Brenden Tucker is averaging 11.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
  • The Cougars get 7.8 points, 4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Ben Burnham.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

College of Charleston at Drexel

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Southern Illinois at Drake in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17762763
College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Air Force at New Mexico in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; North Texas Mean Green forward Thomas Bell (4) drives to the basket during the second half against the Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 23, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots a free throw against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tennessee vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Dashawn Davis (13) dribbles up the floor during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Drake vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Drexel vs. Charleston (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (5) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard Jake Heidbreder (3) and center Lucas Moerman (35) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy