How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-0) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: TD Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Charleston (SC) vs. North Carolina
- Last year, the 75.2 points per game the Tar Heels recorded were 5.3 more points than the Cougars gave up (69.9).
- The Cougars' 70.6 points per game last year were only 0.7 more points than the 69.9 the Tar Heels gave up to opponents.
- The Tar Heels shot 43.9% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.5% the Cougars allowed to opponents.
- The Cougars shot 45.1% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 42.4% the Tar Heels' opponents shot last season.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot accumulated 12.3 points and 7.8 boards per game last season.
- Caleb Love averaged 3.6 assists per game to go with his 10.5 PPG scoring average.
- Kerwin Walton knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
- Love averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Bacot notched 0.9 blocks per contest.
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Dimitrius Underwood puts up 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, placing him atop the Cougars' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- John Meeks scores 17.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Charleston (SC) scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and adds 3.7 assists per game.
- Brenden Tucker makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.
- Charleston (SC)'s leader in steals is Meeks (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Charles Lampten (1.0 per game).
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Loyola (MD)
W 83-67
Home
11/12/2021
Brown
W 94-87
Home
11/16/2021
Charleston (SC)
-
Away
11/20/2021
Purdue
-
Away
11/23/2021
UNC Asheville
-
Home
12/1/2021
Michigan
-
Home
12/5/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
12/11/2021
Elon
-
Home
Charleston (SC) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/11/2021
South Carolina State
W 106-74
Home
11/12/2021
Lipscomb
W 86-77
Home
11/13/2021
Loyola (MD)
W 79-72
Home
11/16/2021
North Carolina
-
Home
11/22/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Chattanooga
-
Away
11/30/2021
Tulane
-
Home
12/3/2021
Furman
-
Away
12/7/2021
Tulane
-
Away
How To Watch
November
16
2021
North Carolina at College of Charleston
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)