    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 19, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) reacts during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-0) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. North Carolina

    Key Stats for Charleston (SC) vs. North Carolina

    • Last year, the 75.2 points per game the Tar Heels recorded were 5.3 more points than the Cougars gave up (69.9).
    • The Cougars' 70.6 points per game last year were only 0.7 more points than the 69.9 the Tar Heels gave up to opponents.
    • The Tar Heels shot 43.9% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.5% the Cougars allowed to opponents.
    • The Cougars shot 45.1% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 42.4% the Tar Heels' opponents shot last season.

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Armando Bacot accumulated 12.3 points and 7.8 boards per game last season.
    • Caleb Love averaged 3.6 assists per game to go with his 10.5 PPG scoring average.
    • Kerwin Walton knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Love averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Bacot notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

    • Dimitrius Underwood puts up 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, placing him atop the Cougars' rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • John Meeks scores 17.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Charleston (SC) scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and adds 3.7 assists per game.
    • Brenden Tucker makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.
    • Charleston (SC)'s leader in steals is Meeks (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Charles Lampten (1.0 per game).

    North Carolina Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    W 83-67

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Brown

    W 94-87

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Charleston (SC)

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    UNC Asheville

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Elon

    -

    Home

    Charleston (SC) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/11/2021

    South Carolina State

    W 106-74

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Lipscomb

    W 86-77

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    W 79-72

    Home

    11/16/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Chattanooga

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Furman

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    North Carolina at College of Charleston

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

