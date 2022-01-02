Charleston (SC) vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (6-7, 0-0 CAA) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-5, 0-0 CAA) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Matthews Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC)
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Matthews Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC)
- The Huskies record 12.8 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Cougars give up (77.6).
- The Cougars average 11.7 more points per game (79.1) than the Huskies give up to opponents (67.4).
- The Huskies make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- The Cougars' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Chris Doherty is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (9.4), and also averages 11 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Nikola Djogo posts 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jahmyl Telfort puts up 12.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jason Strong is posting 6 points, 0.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Dimitrius Underwood tops the Cougars in rebounding (6.6 per game) and assists (3.4), and posts 9.8 points. He also averages 2.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- John Meeks is putting up team highs in points (14.4 per game) and assists (2.4). And he is producing 5 rebounds, making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 42.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
- Reyne Smith is averaging 13 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 40.2% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.
- The Cougars get 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Brenden Tucker.
- The Cougars receive 7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Ben Burnham.
How To Watch
January
3
2022
College of Charleston at Northeastern
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)