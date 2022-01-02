Charleston (SC) vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northeastern Huskies (6-7, 0-0 CAA) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-5, 0-0 CAA) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Matthews Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC)

    Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC)

    • The Huskies record 12.8 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Cougars give up (77.6).
    • The Cougars average 11.7 more points per game (79.1) than the Huskies give up to opponents (67.4).
    • The Huskies make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
    • The Cougars' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

    Northeastern Players to Watch

    • Chris Doherty is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (9.4), and also averages 11 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Nikola Djogo posts 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jahmyl Telfort puts up 12.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Jason Strong is posting 6 points, 0.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

    Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

    • Dimitrius Underwood tops the Cougars in rebounding (6.6 per game) and assists (3.4), and posts 9.8 points. He also averages 2.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • John Meeks is putting up team highs in points (14.4 per game) and assists (2.4). And he is producing 5 rebounds, making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 42.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
    • Reyne Smith is averaging 13 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 40.2% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.
    • The Cougars get 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Brenden Tucker.
    • The Cougars receive 7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Ben Burnham.

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    College of Charleston at Northeastern

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) is fouled while shooting by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (behind) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    44 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    45 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Charleston (SC) vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    46 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    46 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Towson vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    46 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Drexel vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles around Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) and Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Wisconsin At Ohio State Men S Basketball
    College Basketball

    Nebraska vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy