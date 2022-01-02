Charleston (SC) vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Northeastern Huskies (6-7, 0-0 CAA) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-5, 0-0 CAA) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Matthews Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC)

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Matthews Arena

Matthews Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC)

The Huskies record 12.8 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Cougars give up (77.6).

The Cougars average 11.7 more points per game (79.1) than the Huskies give up to opponents (67.4).

The Huskies make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

The Cougars' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Northeastern Players to Watch

Chris Doherty is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (9.4), and also averages 11 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nikola Djogo posts 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jahmyl Telfort puts up 12.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jason Strong is posting 6 points, 0.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch