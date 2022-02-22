How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (7-19, 1-14 CAA) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-12, 6-8 CAA) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Matthews Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC)
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Matthews Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Charleston (SC)
-1.5
144.5 points
Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC)
- The Cougars average 6.7 more points per game (77.2) than the Huskies give up (70.5).
- The Huskies' 64.5 points per game are 11.4 fewer points than the 75.9 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- The Cougars make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- The Huskies have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Dimitrius Underwood is tops on his squad in both rebounds (6.7) and assists (3.2) per game, and also posts 10.8 points. At the other end, he puts up 2.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- John Meeks paces his squad in both points (14.5) and assists (2.5) per game, and also posts 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Reyne Smith is putting up 11.8 points, 1.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.
- Brenden Tucker is averaging 11.3 points, 1.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.
- Ben Burnham is putting up 7.6 points, 0.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Chris Doherty is the Huskies' top rebounder (9.2 per game), and he posts 11.5 points and 1.8 assists.
- Nikola Djogo is putting up 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.
- Jahmyl Telfort tops the Huskies in scoring (13.0 points per game), and produces 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Shaquille Walters paces the Huskies in assists (2.6 per game), and posts 11.0 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Huskies get 5.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Jason Strong.
