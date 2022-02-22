Skip to main content

How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Northeastern Huskies (7-19, 1-14 CAA) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-12, 6-8 CAA) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Matthews Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC)

Charleston (SC) vs Northeastern Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Charleston (SC)

-1.5

144.5 points

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC)

  • The Cougars average 6.7 more points per game (77.2) than the Huskies give up (70.5).
  • The Huskies' 64.5 points per game are 11.4 fewer points than the 75.9 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • The Cougars make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
  • The Huskies have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

  • Dimitrius Underwood is tops on his squad in both rebounds (6.7) and assists (3.2) per game, and also posts 10.8 points. At the other end, he puts up 2.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • John Meeks paces his squad in both points (14.5) and assists (2.5) per game, and also posts 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Reyne Smith is putting up 11.8 points, 1.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.
  • Brenden Tucker is averaging 11.3 points, 1.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.
  • Ben Burnham is putting up 7.6 points, 0.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • Chris Doherty is the Huskies' top rebounder (9.2 per game), and he posts 11.5 points and 1.8 assists.
  • Nikola Djogo is putting up 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.
  • Jahmyl Telfort tops the Huskies in scoring (13.0 points per game), and produces 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Shaquille Walters paces the Huskies in assists (2.6 per game), and posts 11.0 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Huskies get 5.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Jason Strong.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

College of Charleston at Northeastern

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 22, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) reacts ahead of forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half against the UC San Diego Tritons at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego State at Boise State

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
UCLA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Stanford

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) dribbles during first half against the Utah State Aggies at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Miami defeated Louisville 70-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Miami vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) dribbles during first half against the Utah State Aggies at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Miami defeated Louisville 70-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pittsburgh vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy