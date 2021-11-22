Publish date:
How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia Tech
-24
144.5 points
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Charleston Southern
- Last year, the Yellow Jackets scored 74.9 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 73.8 the Buccaneers gave up.
- The Buccaneers scored an average of 65.5 points per game last year, just 4.5 fewer points than the 70 the Yellow Jackets gave up.
- The Yellow Jackets shot 47.7% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.
- The Buccaneers' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points lower than the Yellow Jackets allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Moses Wright was tops on his team in both points (17.4) and rebounds (8.1) per game last year, and also averaged 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averaged 1.4 steals and 1.7 blocks.
- Jose Alvarado paced his squad in assists per game (4.2) last season, and also posted 15.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivered 2.8 steals (second in college basketball) and 0.0 blocks.
- Michael Devoe averaged 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last year, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jordan Usher put up 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season, shooting 50.0% from the field.
- Bubba Parham put up 6.4 points, 1.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game last season.
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. averaged 20.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season.
- Emorie Knox averaged 2.6 assists per game while also scoring 6.3 points per contest.
- Fleming knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
- Fleming was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per contest.
