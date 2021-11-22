Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Charleston Southern

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Georgia Tech -24 144.5 points

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Charleston Southern

Last year, the Yellow Jackets scored 74.9 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 73.8 the Buccaneers gave up.

The Buccaneers scored an average of 65.5 points per game last year, just 4.5 fewer points than the 70 the Yellow Jackets gave up.

The Yellow Jackets shot 47.7% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.

The Buccaneers' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points lower than the Yellow Jackets allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Moses Wright was tops on his team in both points (17.4) and rebounds (8.1) per game last year, and also averaged 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averaged 1.4 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Jose Alvarado paced his squad in assists per game (4.2) last season, and also posted 15.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivered 2.8 steals (second in college basketball) and 0.0 blocks.

Michael Devoe averaged 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last year, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Usher put up 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season, shooting 50.0% from the field.

Bubba Parham put up 6.4 points, 1.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game last season.

