Georgia Tech looks for its fourth win in a row Monday when it hosts Charleston Southern in men's college basketball.

The Charleston Southern men's basketball team heads to Georgia Tech on Monday looking to win its second straight game and third of the year. The Buccaneers have beat Johnson & Wales and Bob Jones University but have lost to Ole Miss and Wake Forest.

How to Watch Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bucs have struggled against major conference teams so far. On Monday, they get another opportunity in their first of two games against ACC opponents this week.

Georgia Tech will look to send them home with a loss and, in turn, win its fourth straight.

The Yellow Jackets opened its season with a 72–69 upset loss to Miami (Ohio) but have since played much better in their wins against Stetson, Lamar and rival Georgia. None of those wins are spectacular, but they have still got them on a winning streak and playing well.

They will look to avoid the upset Monday as they get ready for a rough schedule starting next Wednesday against Wisconsin.

Regional restrictions may apply.