Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Georgia Tech looks for its fourth win in a row Monday when it hosts Charleston Southern in men's college basketball.
    Author:

    The Charleston Southern men's basketball team heads to Georgia Tech on Monday looking to win its second straight game and third of the year. The Buccaneers have beat Johnson & Wales and Bob Jones University but have lost to Ole Miss and Wake Forest.

    How to Watch Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (G)

    Live stream the Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bucs have struggled against major conference teams so far. On Monday, they get another opportunity in their first of two games against ACC opponents this week.

    Georgia Tech will look to send them home with a loss and, in turn, win its fourth straight.

    The Yellow Jackets opened its season with a 72–69 upset loss to Miami (Ohio) but have since played much better in their wins against Stetson, Lamar and rival Georgia. None of those wins are spectacular, but they have still got them on a winning streak and playing well.

    They will look to avoid the upset Monday as they get ready for a rough schedule starting next Wednesday against Wisconsin.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers

    2 minutes ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Wizards

    2 minutes ago
    buffalo sabres
    NHL

    How to Watch Blue Jackets at Sabres

    2 minutes ago
    Villanova
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova at Pennsylvania

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Hofstra at Richmond

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia at Georgia

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots against Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (51) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois at Cincinnati

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 3, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Izaiah Brockington (12) defends as Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Marcus Carr (5) shoots the ball during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State State defeated Minnesota 84-65. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cornell at Penn State

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy