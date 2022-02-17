Conference USA foes Charlotte and Western Kentucky meet on Thursday night in this men's basketball matchup.

Western Kentucky enters Thursday night's matchup against Charlotte sitting third in Group A of Conference USA behind a 7-6 conference record and a 15-11 record overall.

How to Watch Charlotte at Western Kentucky Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Hilltoppers are playing great basketball of late, however, having won five games in a row, including recently defeating Southern Miss 87-77 on Monday behind 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Dayvion McKnight and 24 points, five rebounds and five assists from Camron Justice.

Charlotte, meanwhile, is fourth in Group A with a 6-6 record in conference play and a 13-11 record overall. The 49ers have gone cold recently, though, losing two in a row heading into tonight's showdown.

Their most recent showing was a 78-63 loss against Middle Tennessee despite 26 points from Jahmir Young to keep them somewhat in the game.

This will be the first matchup this season between these two programs, one that will be important for whichever program comes out with the win.

To fine out who that will be, tune to CBSSN at 8:00 p.m. ET.

