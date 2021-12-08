No. 12 Arkansas looks to stay perfect on the year when it hosts Charlotte Tuesday night.

The No. 12 Arkansas men's basketball team won its eighth straight game Saturday when it took care of in-state foe Arkansas-Little Rock 93–78. It was yet another easy win for the Razorbacks as seven of their eight wins have come by 13 points or more.

How to Watch Charlotte at Arkansas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Arkansas is getting great balance on the offensive side of the ball as four guys are averaging double-digit points, led by JD Notae, who has scored 18.1 points a game.

They will look to continue that balance Tuesday night against a Charlotte team that is coming off a seven-point win over George Washington on Saturday.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the 49ers and improved their record to 4–3 on the year.

Charlotte started the year with three straight wins, including a one-point win over Appalachian State. The 49ers were able to get by the Colonials to get back above .500 on the season.

The 49ers get their toughest test of the year Tuesday, though, as they take on the red-hot Razorbacks. Charlotte will need to play its best game of the year if it wants to pull off the huge upset on the road.

