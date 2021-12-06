Dec 4, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket in the second half as Little Rock Trojans guard guard Jovan Stulic (33) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-78. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (8-0) will try to continue an eight-game win streak when they host the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Bud Walton Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Charlotte

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Charlotte

The 83.0 points per game the Razorbacks record are 9.4 more points than the 49ers give up (73.6).

The 49ers' 70.9 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 67.4 the Razorbacks give up.

The Razorbacks are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the 49ers allow to opponents.

The 49ers have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.

Arkansas Players to Watch

JD Notae is tops on the Razorbacks at 18.1 points per game, while also posting 3.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Jaylin Williams paces his squad in both rebounds (8.8) and assists (4.3) per contest, and also posts 6.1 points. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Au'Diese Toney puts up 14.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Davonte Davis averages 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Stanley Umude is posting 10.5 points, 0.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Charlotte Players to Watch