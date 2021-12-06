Publish date:
How to Watch Charlotte vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (8-0) will try to continue an eight-game win streak when they host the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Bud Walton Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Arkansas vs. Charlotte
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Bud Walton Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Charlotte
- The 83.0 points per game the Razorbacks record are 9.4 more points than the 49ers give up (73.6).
- The 49ers' 70.9 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 67.4 the Razorbacks give up.
- The Razorbacks are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the 49ers allow to opponents.
- The 49ers have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- JD Notae is tops on the Razorbacks at 18.1 points per game, while also posting 3.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
- Jaylin Williams paces his squad in both rebounds (8.8) and assists (4.3) per contest, and also posts 6.1 points. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Au'Diese Toney puts up 14.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Davonte Davis averages 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Stanley Umude is posting 10.5 points, 0.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Clyde Trapp leads the 49ers in rebounding (7.1 per game), and puts up 12.3 points and 1.7 assists. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Aly Khalifa is posting 9.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, making 51.0% of his shots from the field.
- The 49ers get 10.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Austin Butler.
- Robert Braswell gets the 49ers 8.1 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
7
2021
Charlotte at Arkansas
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)