    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charlotte vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket in the second half as Little Rock Trojans guard guard Jovan Stulic (33) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-78. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (8-0) will try to continue an eight-game win streak when they host the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Bud Walton Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Charlotte

    Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Charlotte

    • The 83.0 points per game the Razorbacks record are 9.4 more points than the 49ers give up (73.6).
    • The 49ers' 70.9 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 67.4 the Razorbacks give up.
    • The Razorbacks are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the 49ers allow to opponents.
    • The 49ers have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • JD Notae is tops on the Razorbacks at 18.1 points per game, while also posting 3.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
    • Jaylin Williams paces his squad in both rebounds (8.8) and assists (4.3) per contest, and also posts 6.1 points. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
    • Au'Diese Toney puts up 14.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Davonte Davis averages 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Stanley Umude is posting 10.5 points, 0.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

    Charlotte Players to Watch

    • Clyde Trapp leads the 49ers in rebounding (7.1 per game), and puts up 12.3 points and 1.7 assists. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Aly Khalifa is posting 9.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, making 51.0% of his shots from the field.
    • The 49ers get 10.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Austin Butler.
    • Robert Braswell gets the 49ers 8.1 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Charlotte at Arkansas

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
