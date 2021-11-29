Charlotte vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

How to Watch Charlotte vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (4-2) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Charlotte 49ers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Arena: Dale F. Halton Arena
Key Stats for Charlotte vs. Davidson
- The 70.4 points per game the 49ers score are just 2.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (68.0).
- The Wildcats score only 3.3 more points per game (75.5) than the 49ers give up (72.2).
- The 49ers make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- The Wildcats are shooting 48.4% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 48.2% the 49ers' opponents have shot this season.
Charlotte Players to Watch
- The 49ers leader in points and assists is Jahmir Young, who scores 20.4 points per game to go with 4.6 assists.
- Clyde Trapp is Charlotte's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.8 boards in each contest while scoring 12.2 points per game.
- Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the 49ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- Trapp and Aly Khalifa lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Trapp leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Khalifa in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Davidson Players to Watch
- Hyunjung Lee is the top scorer for the Wildcats with 16.7 points per game. He also adds 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game to his scoring output.
- The Davidson leaders in rebounding and assists are Luka Brajkovic with 7.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.5 points and 2.7 assists per game) and Foster Loyer with 2.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game).
- Lee is the most prolific from deep for the Wildcats, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Davidson's leader in steals is Mike Jones with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brajkovic with 0.7 per game.
Charlotte Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Monmouth
W 68-66
Home
11/12/2021
South Carolina Upstate
W 76-64
Home
11/18/2021
Appalachian State
W 67-66
Away
11/22/2021
Toledo
L 98-86
Home
11/23/2021
Drexel
L 67-55
Away
11/30/2021
Davidson
-
Home
12/4/2021
George Washington
-
Home
12/7/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
12/11/2021
Valparaiso
-
Away
12/17/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
12/20/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Home
Davidson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
San Francisco
L 65-60
Away
11/18/2021
New Mexico State
L 75-64
Away
11/19/2021
Pennsylvania
W 72-60
Away
11/21/2021
East Carolina
W 76-67
Away
11/27/2021
Robert Morris
W 88-70
Home
11/30/2021
Charlotte
-
Away
12/4/2021
William & Mary
-
Home
12/12/2021
Northeastern
-
Away
12/18/2021
Radford
-
Home
12/22/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Home
12/30/2021
Duquesne
-
Home