Charlotte vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

The Davidson Wildcats (4-2) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Charlotte 49ers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Charlotte vs. Davidson

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Arena: Dale F. Halton Arena

Key Stats for Charlotte vs. Davidson

The 70.4 points per game the 49ers score are just 2.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (68.0).

The Wildcats score only 3.3 more points per game (75.5) than the 49ers give up (72.2).

The 49ers make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

The Wildcats are shooting 48.4% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 48.2% the 49ers' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte Players to Watch

The 49ers leader in points and assists is Jahmir Young, who scores 20.4 points per game to go with 4.6 assists.

Clyde Trapp is Charlotte's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.8 boards in each contest while scoring 12.2 points per game.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the 49ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Trapp and Aly Khalifa lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Trapp leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Khalifa in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Davidson Players to Watch

Hyunjung Lee is the top scorer for the Wildcats with 16.7 points per game. He also adds 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game to his scoring output.

The Davidson leaders in rebounding and assists are Luka Brajkovic with 7.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.5 points and 2.7 assists per game) and Foster Loyer with 2.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game).

Lee is the most prolific from deep for the Wildcats, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Davidson's leader in steals is Mike Jones with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brajkovic with 0.7 per game.

Charlotte Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Monmouth W 68-66 Home 11/12/2021 South Carolina Upstate W 76-64 Home 11/18/2021 Appalachian State W 67-66 Away 11/22/2021 Toledo L 98-86 Home 11/23/2021 Drexel L 67-55 Away 11/30/2021 Davidson - Home 12/4/2021 George Washington - Home 12/7/2021 Arkansas - Away 12/11/2021 Valparaiso - Away 12/17/2021 Wake Forest - Home 12/20/2021 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Home

