Charlotte vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Davidson Wildcats (4-2) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Charlotte 49ers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Charlotte vs. Davidson

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: fubo Sports Network
    • Arena: Dale F. Halton Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Charlotte vs. Davidson

    • The 70.4 points per game the 49ers score are just 2.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (68.0).
    • The Wildcats score only 3.3 more points per game (75.5) than the 49ers give up (72.2).
    • The 49ers make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
    • The Wildcats are shooting 48.4% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 48.2% the 49ers' opponents have shot this season.

    Charlotte Players to Watch

    • The 49ers leader in points and assists is Jahmir Young, who scores 20.4 points per game to go with 4.6 assists.
    • Clyde Trapp is Charlotte's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.8 boards in each contest while scoring 12.2 points per game.
    • Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the 49ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
    • Trapp and Aly Khalifa lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Trapp leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Khalifa in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

    Davidson Players to Watch

    • Hyunjung Lee is the top scorer for the Wildcats with 16.7 points per game. He also adds 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • The Davidson leaders in rebounding and assists are Luka Brajkovic with 7.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.5 points and 2.7 assists per game) and Foster Loyer with 2.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game).
    • Lee is the most prolific from deep for the Wildcats, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Davidson's leader in steals is Mike Jones with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brajkovic with 0.7 per game.

    Charlotte Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Monmouth

    W 68-66

    Home

    11/12/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    W 76-64

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Appalachian State

    W 67-66

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Toledo

    L 98-86

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Drexel

    L 67-55

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Davidson

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    George Washington

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Valparaiso

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    -

    Home

    Davidson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    San Francisco

    L 65-60

    Away

    11/18/2021

    New Mexico State

    L 75-64

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 72-60

    Away

    11/21/2021

    East Carolina

    W 76-67

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Robert Morris

    W 88-70

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Charlotte

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    William & Mary

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Northeastern

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Radford

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Duquesne

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Davidson at Charlotte

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
