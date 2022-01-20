How to Watch Charlotte vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 7, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Charlotte 49ers guard Austin Butler (2) shoots over Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 86-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The North Texas Mean Green (11-4, 4-1 C-USA) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Charlotte 49ers (9-6, 2-1 C-USA) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at UNT Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Texas vs. Charlotte

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: UNT Coliseum

UNT Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:

Favorite Spread Total North Texas -12 126.5 points

Key Stats for North Texas vs. Charlotte

The Mean Green record 66.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 72.5 the 49ers allow.

The 49ers average 14.8 more points per game (71.5) than the Mean Green allow (56.7).

The Mean Green make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the 49ers have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).

The 49ers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Mean Green have given up to their opponents (41.9%).

North Texas Players to Watch

Thomas Bell is tops on his squad in both rebounds (6.8) and assists (2.7) per game, and also posts 11.7 points. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Abou Ousmane is averaging 9.4 points, 0.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Mardrez McBride averages 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rubin Jones averages 8.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Charlotte Players to Watch