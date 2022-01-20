Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 7, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Charlotte 49ers guard Austin Butler (2) shoots over Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 86-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The North Texas Mean Green (11-4, 4-1 C-USA) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Charlotte 49ers (9-6, 2-1 C-USA) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at UNT Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Texas vs. Charlotte

North Texas vs Charlotte Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

North Texas

-12

126.5 points

Key Stats for North Texas vs. Charlotte

  • The Mean Green record 66.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 72.5 the 49ers allow.
  • The 49ers average 14.8 more points per game (71.5) than the Mean Green allow (56.7).
  • The Mean Green make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the 49ers have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
  • The 49ers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Mean Green have given up to their opponents (41.9%).

North Texas Players to Watch

  • Thomas Bell is tops on his squad in both rebounds (6.8) and assists (2.7) per game, and also posts 11.7 points. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Abou Ousmane is averaging 9.4 points, 0.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Mardrez McBride averages 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Rubin Jones averages 8.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Charlotte Players to Watch

  • Austin Butler is averaging a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 12.2 points and 1.5 assists, making 47.2% of his shots from the floor.
  • The 49ers receive 9.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Clyde Trapp.
  • Aly Khalifa gets the 49ers 7.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.
  • The 49ers get 9.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Robert Braswell.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Charlotte at North Texas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

