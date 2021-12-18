Dec 7, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) drives around Charlotte 49ers center Aly Khalifa (15) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 86-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-1) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (5-4) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Charlotte vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Key Stats for Charlotte vs. Wake Forest

The 81.1 points per game the Demon Deacons record are 6.9 more points than the 49ers give up (74.2).

The 49ers score an average of 70.0 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 66.0 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.

The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the 49ers allow to opponents.

The 49ers' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.8 points, pulling down 6.5 boards and dishing out 4.7 assists per game.

The Demon Deacons get the most three-point shooting production out of Daivien Williamson, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

Jake Laravia and Dallas Walton lead Wake Forest on the defensive end, with Laravia leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Walton in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Charlotte Players to Watch

The 49ers' Jahmir Young racks up enough points (19.3 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Austin Butler grabs 6.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.0 points per game and adds 1.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Charlotte rebounding leaderboard.

Young is consistent from deep and leads the 49ers with 2.1 made threes per game.

Young (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Aly Khalifa (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 LSU L 75-61 Home 11/30/2021 Northwestern W 77-73 Home 12/4/2021 Virginia Tech W 80-61 Away 12/11/2021 South Carolina Upstate W 79-53 Home 12/14/2021 VMI W 77-70 Home 12/17/2021 Charlotte - Away 12/22/2021 Boston College - Home 12/29/2021 Louisville - Away 1/1/2022 Miami - Away 1/4/2022 Florida State - Home 1/8/2022 Syracuse - Home

Charlotte Schedule