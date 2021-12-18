Skip to main content
    How to Watch Charlotte vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 7, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) drives around Charlotte 49ers center Aly Khalifa (15) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 86-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-1) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (5-4) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Charlotte vs. Wake Forest

    • Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: ACCN
    • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Charlotte vs. Wake Forest

    • The 81.1 points per game the Demon Deacons record are 6.9 more points than the 49ers give up (74.2).
    • The 49ers score an average of 70.0 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 66.0 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.
    • The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the 49ers allow to opponents.
    • The 49ers' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.8 points, pulling down 6.5 boards and dishing out 4.7 assists per game.
    • The Demon Deacons get the most three-point shooting production out of Daivien Williamson, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
    • Jake Laravia and Dallas Walton lead Wake Forest on the defensive end, with Laravia leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Walton in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Charlotte Players to Watch

    • The 49ers' Jahmir Young racks up enough points (19.3 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Austin Butler grabs 6.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.0 points per game and adds 1.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Charlotte rebounding leaderboard.
    • Young is consistent from deep and leads the 49ers with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • Young (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Aly Khalifa (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Wake Forest Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    LSU

    L 75-61

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Northwestern

    W 77-73

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 80-61

    Away

    12/11/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    W 79-53

    Home

    12/14/2021

    VMI

    W 77-70

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Charlotte

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Miami

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    Charlotte Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Drexel

    L 67-55

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Davidson

    L 75-58

    Home

    12/4/2021

    George Washington

    W 86-79

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Arkansas

    L 86-66

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Valparaiso

    W 68-67

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Western Carolina

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Florida International

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Old Dominion

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Wake Forest at Charlotte

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

