How to Watch Charlotte vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-1) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (5-4) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Key Stats for Charlotte vs. Wake Forest
- The 81.1 points per game the Demon Deacons record are 6.9 more points than the 49ers give up (74.2).
- The 49ers score an average of 70.0 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 66.0 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.
- The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the 49ers allow to opponents.
- The 49ers' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.8 points, pulling down 6.5 boards and dishing out 4.7 assists per game.
- The Demon Deacons get the most three-point shooting production out of Daivien Williamson, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
- Jake Laravia and Dallas Walton lead Wake Forest on the defensive end, with Laravia leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Walton in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Charlotte Players to Watch
- The 49ers' Jahmir Young racks up enough points (19.3 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Austin Butler grabs 6.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.0 points per game and adds 1.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Charlotte rebounding leaderboard.
- Young is consistent from deep and leads the 49ers with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Young (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Aly Khalifa (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
LSU
L 75-61
Home
11/30/2021
Northwestern
W 77-73
Home
12/4/2021
Virginia Tech
W 80-61
Away
12/11/2021
South Carolina Upstate
W 79-53
Home
12/14/2021
VMI
W 77-70
Home
12/17/2021
Charlotte
-
Away
12/22/2021
Boston College
-
Home
12/29/2021
Louisville
-
Away
1/1/2022
Miami
-
Away
1/4/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/8/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
Charlotte Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Drexel
L 67-55
Away
11/30/2021
Davidson
L 75-58
Home
12/4/2021
George Washington
W 86-79
Home
12/7/2021
Arkansas
L 86-66
Away
12/11/2021
Valparaiso
W 68-67
Away
12/17/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
12/20/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Home
12/22/2021
Western Carolina
-
Home
12/30/2021
Florida Atlantic
-
Away
1/1/2022
Florida International
-
Away
1/8/2022
Old Dominion
-
Home