How to Watch Charlotte vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-11, 7-6 C-USA) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Charlotte 49ers (13-11, 6-6 C-USA) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: E. A. Diddle Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Kentucky
-8.5
142 points
Key Stats for Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte
- The 76.6 points per game the Hilltoppers score are just 4.8 more points than the 49ers give up (71.8).
- The 49ers average only 0.2 more points per game (70) than the Hilltoppers give up (69.8).
- The Hilltoppers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the 49ers allow to opponents.
- The 49ers are shooting 46.6% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 42% the Hilltoppers' opponents have shot this season.
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Jamarion Sharp averages a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's putting up 8 points and 0.3 assists, shooting 73.8% from the field.
- Jairus Hamilton puts up 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Josh Anderson posts 13 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 43.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Camron Justice is putting up 14.4 points, 3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Jahmir Young paces the 49ers in scoring (19.5 points per game), and averages 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Austin Butler is posting a team-high 6 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 12 points and 1.3 assists, making 52.7% of his shots from the field.
- Aly Khalifa leads the 49ers in assists (3.8 per game), and produces 7 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The 49ers receive 9.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Clyde Trapp.
- Robert Braswell gives the 49ers 9.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
