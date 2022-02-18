How to Watch Charlotte vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers center Jamarion Sharp (33) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-11, 7-6 C-USA) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Charlotte 49ers (13-11, 6-6 C-USA) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: E. A. Diddle Arena

E. A. Diddle Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -8.5 142 points

Key Stats for Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte

The 76.6 points per game the Hilltoppers score are just 4.8 more points than the 49ers give up (71.8).

The 49ers average only 0.2 more points per game (70) than the Hilltoppers give up (69.8).

The Hilltoppers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the 49ers allow to opponents.

The 49ers are shooting 46.6% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 42% the Hilltoppers' opponents have shot this season.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Jamarion Sharp averages a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's putting up 8 points and 0.3 assists, shooting 73.8% from the field.

Jairus Hamilton puts up 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Anderson posts 13 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 43.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Camron Justice is putting up 14.4 points, 3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Charlotte Players to Watch