    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers guard Ledarrius Brewer (25) drives around Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chattanooga Mocs (10-3, 0-0 SoCon) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) in a matchup of SoCon rivals at McKenzie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

    How to Watch Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State

    Key Stats for Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State

    • The Mocs average 8.7 more points per game (78.5) than the Buccaneers give up (69.8).
    • The Buccaneers put up 8.1 more points per game (70.9) than the Mocs give up to opponents (62.8).
    • The Mocs make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Buccaneers have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
    • The Buccaneers have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Mocs have averaged.

    Chattanooga Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mocs is Malachi Smith, who averages 20.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
    • The Mocs get the most three-point shooting production out of David Jean-Baptiste, who makes 3.3 threes per game.
    • Jean-Baptiste is Chattanooga's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Silvio De Sousa leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

    East Tennessee State Players to Watch

    • Ledarrius Brewer is the top scorer for the Buccaneers with 12.5 points per game. He also adds 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • The East Tennessee State leaders in rebounding and assists are Ty Brewer with 6.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.7 points and 1.1 assists per game) and David Sloan with 4.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).
    • Jordan King is the top shooter from deep for the Buccaneers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • East Tennessee State's leader in steals is Sloan with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ledarrius Brewer with 0.5 per game.

    Chattanooga Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    UNC Asheville

    W 78-73

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Tennessee Wesleyan

    W 104-55

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Belmont

    L 76-68

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Murray State

    L 87-76

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    W 77-65

    Home

    12/30/2021

    East Tennessee State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Mercer

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Wofford

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Citadel

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Western Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Furman

    -

    Home

    East Tennessee State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Lenoir-Rhyne

    W 90-66

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Morehead State

    W 82-75

    Home

    12/14/2021

    N.C. A&T

    L 69-67

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UNC Asheville

    L 79-64

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Georgia

    W 86-84

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Chattanooga

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    VMI

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Wofford

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Furman

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Samford

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Mercer

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    East Tennessee State at UT-Chattanooga

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

