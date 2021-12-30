Nov 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers guard Ledarrius Brewer (25) drives around Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The Chattanooga Mocs (10-3, 0-0 SoCon) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) in a matchup of SoCon rivals at McKenzie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

How to Watch Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: McKenzie Arena

Key Stats for Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State

The Mocs average 8.7 more points per game (78.5) than the Buccaneers give up (69.8).

The Buccaneers put up 8.1 more points per game (70.9) than the Mocs give up to opponents (62.8).

The Mocs make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Buccaneers have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

The Buccaneers have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Mocs have averaged.

Chattanooga Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mocs is Malachi Smith, who averages 20.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

The Mocs get the most three-point shooting production out of David Jean-Baptiste, who makes 3.3 threes per game.

Jean-Baptiste is Chattanooga's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Silvio De Sousa leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

Ledarrius Brewer is the top scorer for the Buccaneers with 12.5 points per game. He also adds 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his scoring output.

The East Tennessee State leaders in rebounding and assists are Ty Brewer with 6.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.7 points and 1.1 assists per game) and David Sloan with 4.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).

Jordan King is the top shooter from deep for the Buccaneers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

East Tennessee State's leader in steals is Sloan with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ledarrius Brewer with 0.5 per game.

Chattanooga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 UNC Asheville W 78-73 Away 12/12/2021 Tennessee Wesleyan W 104-55 Home 12/15/2021 Belmont L 76-68 Away 12/18/2021 Murray State L 87-76 Away 12/22/2021 Middle Tennessee W 77-65 Home 12/30/2021 East Tennessee State - Home 1/1/2022 Mercer - Away 1/5/2022 Wofford - Away 1/8/2022 Citadel - Home 1/12/2022 Western Carolina - Away 1/15/2022 Furman - Home

East Tennessee State Schedule