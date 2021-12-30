How to Watch Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chattanooga Mocs (10-3, 0-0 SoCon) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) in a matchup of SoCon rivals at McKenzie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 30, 2021.
- Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McKenzie Arena
Key Stats for Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State
- The Mocs average 8.7 more points per game (78.5) than the Buccaneers give up (69.8).
- The Buccaneers put up 8.1 more points per game (70.9) than the Mocs give up to opponents (62.8).
- The Mocs make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Buccaneers have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- The Buccaneers have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Mocs have averaged.
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mocs is Malachi Smith, who averages 20.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
- The Mocs get the most three-point shooting production out of David Jean-Baptiste, who makes 3.3 threes per game.
- Jean-Baptiste is Chattanooga's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Silvio De Sousa leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Ledarrius Brewer is the top scorer for the Buccaneers with 12.5 points per game. He also adds 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
- The East Tennessee State leaders in rebounding and assists are Ty Brewer with 6.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.7 points and 1.1 assists per game) and David Sloan with 4.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).
- Jordan King is the top shooter from deep for the Buccaneers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- East Tennessee State's leader in steals is Sloan with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ledarrius Brewer with 0.5 per game.
Chattanooga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
UNC Asheville
W 78-73
Away
12/12/2021
Tennessee Wesleyan
W 104-55
Home
12/15/2021
Belmont
L 76-68
Away
12/18/2021
Murray State
L 87-76
Away
12/22/2021
Middle Tennessee
W 77-65
Home
12/30/2021
East Tennessee State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Mercer
-
Away
1/5/2022
Wofford
-
Away
1/8/2022
Citadel
-
Home
1/12/2022
Western Carolina
-
Away
1/15/2022
Furman
-
Home
East Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Lenoir-Rhyne
W 90-66
Home
12/11/2021
Morehead State
W 82-75
Home
12/14/2021
N.C. A&T
L 69-67
Home
12/18/2021
UNC Asheville
L 79-64
Away
12/22/2021
Georgia
W 86-84
Away
12/30/2021
Chattanooga
-
Away
1/5/2022
VMI
-
Home
1/8/2022
Wofford
-
Home
1/12/2022
Furman
-
Away
1/15/2022
Samford
-
Away
1/19/2022
Mercer
-
Home