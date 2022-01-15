Chattanooga vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chattanooga Mocs (13-4, 3-1 SoCon) will attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Furman Paladins (12-6, 4-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at McKenzie Arena. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Furman
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: McKenzie Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Chattanooga vs. Furman
- The Mocs average 6.9 more points per game (77.8) than the Paladins give up (70.9).
- The Paladins' 78.1 points per game are 15.0 more points than the 63.1 the Mocs give up.
- The Mocs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Paladins allow to opponents.
- The Paladins have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Mocs have averaged.
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Malachi Smith leads the Mocs in points and assists per game, scoring 21.5 points and distributing 3.5 assists.
- Silvio De Sousa leads Chattanooga in rebounding, pulling down 7.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.3 points a contest.
- David Jean-Baptiste leads the Mocs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Chattanooga steals leader is Smith, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is De Sousa, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Furman Players to Watch
- Jalen Slawson puts up 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Paladins' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Alex Hunter counts for 15.6 points per game, making him the top scorer on Furman's squad.
- Hunter is the top scorer from deep for the Paladins, hitting 3.7 threes per game.
- Slawson is at the top of the Furman steals and blocks leaderboards with 2.1 steals per game and 1.9 blocks per game.
Chattanooga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Middle Tennessee
W 77-65
Home
12/30/2021
East Tennessee State
W 82-52
Home
1/5/2022
Wofford
W 75-67
Away
1/8/2022
Citadel
W 85-67
Home
1/12/2022
Western Carolina
L 70-59
Away
1/15/2022
Furman
-
Home
1/20/2022
UNC Greensboro
-
Away
1/22/2022
VMI
-
Away
1/26/2022
Wofford
-
Home
1/29/2022
Citadel
-
Away
2/2/2022
Samford
-
Away
Furman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Samford
W 81-49
Home
1/1/2022
VMI
L 76-67
Away
1/5/2022
UNC Greensboro
W 58-54
Away
1/8/2022
Mercer
W 81-66
Home
1/12/2022
East Tennessee State
W 78-69
Home
1/15/2022
Chattanooga
-
Away
1/19/2022
Western Carolina
-
Home
1/22/2022
Wofford
-
Away
1/26/2022
VMI
-
Home
1/29/2022
Mercer
-
Away
2/2/2022
Citadel
-
Home