Chattanooga vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins forward Jalen Slawson (20) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins forward Jalen Slawson (20) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Chattanooga Mocs (13-4, 3-1 SoCon) will attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Furman Paladins (12-6, 4-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at McKenzie Arena. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Furman

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: McKenzie Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Chattanooga vs. Furman

  • The Mocs average 6.9 more points per game (77.8) than the Paladins give up (70.9).
  • The Paladins' 78.1 points per game are 15.0 more points than the 63.1 the Mocs give up.
  • The Mocs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Paladins allow to opponents.
  • The Paladins have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Mocs have averaged.

Chattanooga Players to Watch

  • Malachi Smith leads the Mocs in points and assists per game, scoring 21.5 points and distributing 3.5 assists.
  • Silvio De Sousa leads Chattanooga in rebounding, pulling down 7.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.3 points a contest.
  • David Jean-Baptiste leads the Mocs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Chattanooga steals leader is Smith, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is De Sousa, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Furman Players to Watch

  • Jalen Slawson puts up 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Paladins' rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Alex Hunter counts for 15.6 points per game, making him the top scorer on Furman's squad.
  • Hunter is the top scorer from deep for the Paladins, hitting 3.7 threes per game.
  • Slawson is at the top of the Furman steals and blocks leaderboards with 2.1 steals per game and 1.9 blocks per game.

Chattanooga Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Middle Tennessee

W 77-65

Home

12/30/2021

East Tennessee State

W 82-52

Home

1/5/2022

Wofford

W 75-67

Away

1/8/2022

Citadel

W 85-67

Home

1/12/2022

Western Carolina

L 70-59

Away

1/15/2022

Furman

-

Home

1/20/2022

UNC Greensboro

-

Away

1/22/2022

VMI

-

Away

1/26/2022

Wofford

-

Home

1/29/2022

Citadel

-

Away

2/2/2022

Samford

-

Away

Furman Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Samford

W 81-49

Home

1/1/2022

VMI

L 76-67

Away

1/5/2022

UNC Greensboro

W 58-54

Away

1/8/2022

Mercer

W 81-66

Home

1/12/2022

East Tennessee State

W 78-69

Home

1/15/2022

Chattanooga

-

Away

1/19/2022

Western Carolina

-

Home

1/22/2022

Wofford

-

Away

1/26/2022

VMI

-

Home

1/29/2022

Mercer

-

Away

2/2/2022

Citadel

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Furman at UT-Chattanooga

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at Syracuse in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins forward Jalen Slawson (20) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Furman vs. Chattanooga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Syracuse vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida State vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins forward Jalen Slawson (20) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Chattanooga vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Colorado State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico vs Colorado State

1 minute ago
messi psg
Ligue 1

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Brest

6 minutes ago
Liga ACB Murcia Barcelona
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Universidad Católica de Murcia vs. Burgos

16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy