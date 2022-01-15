Chattanooga vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins forward Jalen Slawson (20) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Chattanooga Mocs (13-4, 3-1 SoCon) will attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Furman Paladins (12-6, 4-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at McKenzie Arena. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Furman

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: McKenzie Arena

McKenzie Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Chattanooga vs. Furman

The Mocs average 6.9 more points per game (77.8) than the Paladins give up (70.9).

The Paladins' 78.1 points per game are 15.0 more points than the 63.1 the Mocs give up.

The Mocs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Paladins allow to opponents.

The Paladins have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Mocs have averaged.

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Malachi Smith leads the Mocs in points and assists per game, scoring 21.5 points and distributing 3.5 assists.

Silvio De Sousa leads Chattanooga in rebounding, pulling down 7.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.3 points a contest.

David Jean-Baptiste leads the Mocs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Chattanooga steals leader is Smith, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is De Sousa, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Furman Players to Watch

Jalen Slawson puts up 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Paladins' rebound and assists leaderboards.

Alex Hunter counts for 15.6 points per game, making him the top scorer on Furman's squad.

Hunter is the top scorer from deep for the Paladins, hitting 3.7 threes per game.

Slawson is at the top of the Furman steals and blocks leaderboards with 2.1 steals per game and 1.9 blocks per game.

Chattanooga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Middle Tennessee W 77-65 Home 12/30/2021 East Tennessee State W 82-52 Home 1/5/2022 Wofford W 75-67 Away 1/8/2022 Citadel W 85-67 Home 1/12/2022 Western Carolina L 70-59 Away 1/15/2022 Furman - Home 1/20/2022 UNC Greensboro - Away 1/22/2022 VMI - Away 1/26/2022 Wofford - Home 1/29/2022 Citadel - Away 2/2/2022 Samford - Away

Furman Schedule