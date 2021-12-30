How to Watch Chicago State at Grand Canyon

Chicago State will hit the road to take on Grand Canyon in what could be an entertaining under-the-radar college basketball matchup on Thursday.

The 2021-22 college basketball season continues forward on Thursday. Even with COVID-19 doing its best to threaten the wide world of sports, leagues are still continuing to push forward with their schedules. One intriguing under-the-radar game to watch tonight will feature Chicago State hitting the road to take on Grand Canyon.

How to Watch Chicago State Cougars at Grand Canyon Antelopes Today:

Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)

Live stream the Chicago State Cougars at Grand Canyon Antelopes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's matchup, the Cougars have gone just 4-9 to open up the season. They are just 1-7 on the road and are in need of picking up a big win tonight. Last time out, Chicago State fell by a brutal final score of 87-50 to Drake.

On the other side of this game, the Antelopes sport a 10-2 record this year and have looked very good on both sides of the court. They are favored to end up winning this game. Grand Canyon came through with a 49-48 win over San Francisco in their last game.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. While Grand Canyon is the better team right now on paper, Chicago State is playing with some desperation. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top in this one.

Regional restrictions may apply.