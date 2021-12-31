Chicago State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Chicago State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-2, 0-0 WAC) aim to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Chicago State Cougars (4-9, 0-0 WAC) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State
- Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grand Canyon
-21.5
123 points
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State
- The Antelopes put up 72.3 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 72.9 the Cougars give up.
- The Cougars put up an average of 59.8 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 57.8 the Antelopes give up.
- The Antelopes make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Gabe McGlothan is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.0), and also averages 9.7 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Holland Woods is putting up 12.2 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.
- Sean Miller-Moore puts up 7.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 52.5% from the floor.
- Chance McMillian is posting 5.3 points, 1.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Jahsean Corbett is posting 11.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Coreyoun Rushin is the Cougars' top rebounder (7.4 per game), and he contributes 8.6 points and 1.2 assists.
- Dominique Alexander is putting up 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 31.9% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per contest.
- Teddy Bayi Ba Mandeng gives the Cougars 3.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
