Chicago State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 21, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Chicago State Cougars guard Coreyoun Rushin (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones beat the Cougars 79 to 48. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 21, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Chicago State Cougars guard Coreyoun Rushin (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones beat the Cougars 79 to 48. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

    The Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-2, 0-0 WAC) aim to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Chicago State Cougars (4-9, 0-0 WAC) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Grand Canyon vs Chicago State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Grand Canyon

    -21.5

    123 points

    Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State

    • The Antelopes put up 72.3 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 72.9 the Cougars give up.
    • The Cougars put up an average of 59.8 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 57.8 the Antelopes give up.
    • The Antelopes make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

    Grand Canyon Players to Watch

    • Gabe McGlothan is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.0), and also averages 9.7 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Holland Woods is putting up 12.2 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.
    • Sean Miller-Moore puts up 7.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 52.5% from the floor.
    • Chance McMillian is posting 5.3 points, 1.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

    Chicago State Players to Watch

    • Jahsean Corbett is posting 11.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
    • Coreyoun Rushin is the Cougars' top rebounder (7.4 per game), and he contributes 8.6 points and 1.2 assists.
    • Dominique Alexander is putting up 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 31.9% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per contest.
    • Teddy Bayi Ba Mandeng gives the Cougars 3.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Chicago State at Grand Canyon

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah at Oregon State

    1 minute ago
    louisiana tech
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Marshall at Louisiana Tech

    1 minute ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Chicago State Cougars guard Coreyoun Rushin (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones beat the Cougars 79 to 48. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Chicago State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Chicago State Cougars guard Coreyoun Rushin (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones beat the Cougars 79 to 48. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) skates across center ice defended by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Soccer

    Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    47 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy