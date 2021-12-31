Chicago State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Dec 21, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Chicago State Cougars guard Coreyoun Rushin (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones beat the Cougars 79 to 48. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-2, 0-0 WAC) aim to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Chicago State Cougars (4-9, 0-0 WAC) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

8:00 PM ET

FOX

FOX Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Favorite Spread Total Grand Canyon -21.5 123 points

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State

The Antelopes put up 72.3 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 72.9 the Cougars give up.

The Cougars put up an average of 59.8 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 57.8 the Antelopes give up.

The Antelopes make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Gabe McGlothan is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.0), and also averages 9.7 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Holland Woods is putting up 12.2 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Sean Miller-Moore puts up 7.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 52.5% from the floor.

Chance McMillian is posting 5.3 points, 1.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Chicago State Players to Watch