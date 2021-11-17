Publish date:
How to Watch Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago State Cougars (2-0) go up against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-0) at Joseph J. Gentile Center on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State
- Last year, the Ramblers put up 17.7 fewer points per game (71) than the Cougars allowed (88.7).
- The Cougars put up just 0.7 fewer points per game last year (55.4) than the Ramblers allowed their opponents to score (56.1).
- The Ramblers made 49.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points lower than the Cougars allowed to their opponents (52.9%).
- The Cougars' 36.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.1 percentage points lower than the Ramblers allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Cameron Krutwig led the Ramblers with 14.5 points per contest and 6.7 rebounds last season, while also averaging 2.9 assists.
- Lucas Williamson posted 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last year. At the other end, he put up 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Braden Norris led the Ramblers at 3.2 assists per game last year, while also averaging 2.9 rebounds and 8.5 points.
- Aher Uguak posted 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.9 steals and 0 blocks.
- Marquise Kennedy put up 6.5 points, 1.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game last year.
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Xavier Johnson averaged 11.8 points per contest to go with 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season.
- Ke'Sean Davis pulled down 4.7 rebounds per game, while Levelle Zeigler dished out 2.4 assists per contest.
- Johnson knocked down two threes per game a season ago.
- Carlo Marble and Davis were defensive standouts last season, with Marble averaging 1.1 steals per game and Davis collecting 0.4 blocks per contest.
